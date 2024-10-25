10 SKIMS Dupes On SHEIN To Help You Get The Look For Less

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I think a lot of college students can agree that staying trendy can become quite the expense. With a new trend popping up on TikTok and Instagram almost every day, it’s hard to stay on top of the fashion game. As a shopaholic like myself, I know I am quick to drop some money on a patterned dress that just can’t be replicated or authentic diamond boots I’ve re-bought five times because no knockoff shines just as bright. But for basics, I just can’t justify overspending. In 2024, basic fashion looks are becoming just as trendy as any other TikTok microtrend. SKIMS is seriously leading the way for the hot new styles, and SHEIN is a great place to go for SKIMS dupes.

The best thing about basics is that you can style them a million different ways, so of course, I desperately want every new drop that SKIMS comes out with — especially in different colors. Although my wallet cannot keep up with every SKIMS product, SHEIN is a different story. My best piece of shopping advice is to save where it is needed — especially when you can find great dupes for way less. They are called dupes for a reason — I mean, they’re practically identical. Opt for these SKIMS dupes on SHEIN that are equally as cute as they are comfy. Your wallet will thank you for it.