10 SKIMS Dupes On SHEIN To Help You Get The Look For Less

I think a lot of college students can agree that staying trendy can become quite the expense. With a new trend popping up on TikTok and Instagram almost every day, it’s hard to stay on top of the fashion game. As a shopaholic like myself, I know I am quick to drop some money on a patterned dress that just can’t be replicated or authentic diamond boots I’ve re-bought five times because no knockoff shines just as bright. But for basics, I just can’t justify overspending. In 2024, basic fashion looks are becoming just as trendy as any other TikTok microtrend. SKIMS is seriously leading the way for the hot new styles, and SHEIN is a great place to go for SKIMS dupes.
The best thing about basics is that you can style them a million different ways, so of course, I desperately want every new drop that SKIMS comes out with — especially in different colors. Although my wallet cannot keep up with every SKIMS product, SHEIN is a different story. My best piece of shopping advice is to save where it is needed — especially when you can find great dupes for way less. They are called dupes for a reason — I mean, they’re practically identical. Opt for these SKIMS dupes on SHEIN that are equally as cute as they are comfy. Your wallet will thank you for it.
- SHEIN MOOSTA 3-Piece Ruched Long Sleeve Top ($20)
A long sleeve T-shirt is always a classic closet staple, and the best way to spice up these casual basics is to add some ruched detailing, like this SKIMS Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Top. These tops come in a three-pack of neutral colors that serve a fitted and flattering look.
- SHEIN EZWear 3-Piece Spaghetti Strap Bodysuit ($11)
If you’ve been obsessed with the bodysuit trend, then same. SKIMS bodysuits are actually shapewear, but are cute enough to wear as a regular top. This tank bodysuit comes in black, brown, and white, making this the perfect rewearable piece.
- SHEIN Privé Casual Slip Dress ($14)
The hype around the SKIMS Slip Dress is real. This is the perfect maxi dress that you can style up to make it formal or dress it down to be casual. Everyone needs a dress like this in their closet to have on backup for any occasion.
- SHEIN Essnce 4-Piece Long Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt ($17)
As the weather keeps getting colder, you can’t have enough long sleeves to keep you warm. This four-pack of long sleeve tees (a dupe for the SKIMS Long Sleeve T-Shirt) comes in a variety of different combinations of colors, giving you plenty of options if you want to channel a bright look or just be cool and casual.
- SHEIN EZwear 2-PieceCami & Shorts Set ($12)
If you follow SKIMS creator Kim Kardashian on Instagram, she’s constantly posting on her Story of her lounging around in her SKIMS PJ sets. She just makes them look so comfy and luxurious, so if you want to channel the queen while you’re lounging about, this is a more affordable option.
- SHEIN Essnce Ruched Bodysuit Set ($13)
You can always identify a SKIMS bodysuit by the trademark ruched detail on the top. These bodysuits have the ruched detailing, too, making them pretty much identical to SKIMS, but for less than half of the price.
- SHEIN 2-Piece Fitted Sporty Set ($16)
This sporty matching set channels all the Y2K tracksuit vibes in a much more modern, trendy way. This style set is seriously the Juicy Couture tracksuit of our time, and is a great dupe for SKIMS’ Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Foldover Pant. Fashionable enough to wear out to the mall yet wearable enough to keep it on for the gym.
- SHEIN EZwear Spaghetti Strap Lace Trim Dress ($6)
A stylish little black dress, like the SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Slip Dress, is the way to go for any pop-up events you may need to attend. For only $6, this SHEIN dupe is so great, you can even grab a few to keep in your car or purse. You never know when you may need it!
- SHEIN EZwear 2-Piece Crop Round Neck Tee ($10)
You can’t have basics without a basic T-shirt, like the SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt. If you’re looking to spend a little less, you can count this fitted tee to be your closet go-to.
- SHEIN MOOSTA 2-Piece Heart Print Top & Shorts Set ($9)
Even though SKIMS is known for their neutral colors, they have been killing it with their printed pj sets. This patterned set may not be identical to the SKIMS version, but it still comes pretty close. The tiny heart pattern channels all the SKIMS minimalist vibes, but on a budget.