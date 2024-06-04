Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Sleep On Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale

Attention all self-care girls: Bath & Body Works‘ June 2024 semi-annual sale is here, making right now the perfect time to stock up on your favorite home and body care essentials for the summer.

Since it officially began on June 1, this sale serves as the perfect kickoff to the summer season. The discounts include up to 75% off savings across all of the store’s products, from candles and home fragrances to hand soaps and body lotions, including a wide range of scents — including some seasonal favorites!

This is the perfect opportunity to get any last-minute graduation gifts for your fragrance-loving friends, or even get an early jump on back-to-school shopping that will help make your dorm room (and yourself) smelling fresh at all times. As for me, I’m going to totally use this sale to find a new signature scent for the summer to smell sweet and fresh, even in the 100-degree weather I’m about to be facing for the next couple of months.

However, this sale won’t last forever. So here’s my official PSA to all you savings-lovers who also tend to procrastinate: Run over to your local mall or hop online to shop some truly great deals as soon as possible, besties!

When does Bath & Body Works’ June 2024 semi-annual sale end?

Bath & Body Works has not announced an end date to the sale, but in previous years, the sale typically ran for four weeks. In 2023, it ran from June 3 to July 3. This year’s semi-annual sale is expected to follow the typical time frame as well; since it began on June 1, shoppers can expect it to end somewhere around June 24 to July 1.

What are the best Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale deals?

There are some amazing deals during this summer’s semi-annual sale that you won’t be able to keep your hands off of. During the sale, select three-wick candles (a fan-fave!) are as low as $10.95, making for a great grad gift — or even a gift to yourself if you’re moving out of the dorms, since candles aren’t typically allowed. If you’re still in the dorms, however, Wallflowers are a great alternative for keeping your room smelling nice, without the danger of an open flame. As part of the sale, Wallflower refills range from $2.99 to $3.50.

If you are super into fragrances and body care this summer, there are plenty of discounts for you, too. Some body care items such as lotion and body wash are on sale for as low as $3.95. There is also a great deal on hand soaps and hand sanitizer 5-packs, as they are 50% off in select fragrances.

Where can you shop the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale?

Shoppers can find the great semi-annual deals in-store or on the Bath & Body Works website.