These boots were definitely made for walking, that’s not a question. But it looks like they’ve led some to a fork in the road. To the chronically online, “the boots,” refers to none other than the Frye Campus boots. They were the hottest commodity on TikTok in 2024, constantly selling out in multiple sizes and colorways (especially in the shade “banana”), even going out of stock on reseller sites like Poshmark, eBay, and The RealReal. And with other major retailers like Target and Amazon selling dupes, it’s not surprising that there’s currently confusion surrounding what’s the real deal and what’s… not exactly real. Case in point: ASU Alpha Phi’s Frye & Co. rush sponsorship that’s going viral on TikTok.

After ASU Alpha Phi posted photos and videos from its “Alpha Phi Turns Country” theme tied to fall 2025 recruitment season, viewers were green with envy to see that members of the sorority were sent “Frye boots,” seemingly as part of a PR package, and they looked a whole lot like the popular Frye Campus boots. However, internet sleuths were quick to point out that the boots were not the Frye Campus boots everyone has been itching to get their hands on, after all. In fact, they’re actually from Frye & Co., a newer company that was launched by JCPenney to provide more accessible (read: cheaper) alternatives to the original Frye brand. So, it’s not necessarily an illegitimate dupe, but rather a whole different company entirely.

The Frye Company — not to be confused with Frye & Co. — has been stomping around since it launched in 1863. The iconic Campus Boot has been around since the early 1970s, and it saw a revival when fan faves like Olivia Rodrigo and Zendaya were sporting pairs of their own. The boot prices at a whopping $498, but with the growing resurgence of Americana fashion (howdy, Cowboy Carter), it’s no surprise that this originally “made in the USA” brand rode its way to the top of fans’ wishlists.

On the other hand, Frye & Co. is a JCPenney brand that offers apparel and handbags alongside its footwear. Drawing inspiration from The Frye Company, it also promises quality craftsmanship and long-lasting wear, all at a more affordable price.