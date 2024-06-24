Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
taylor swift vrg girl crochet dress
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; VRG Girl
Taylor Swift’s Under-$120 Crochet Dress Is Sold Out, But Here Are 6 Similar Looks

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Courtney Lemkin

After a whirlwind, internet-breaking weekend of back-to-back Eras Tour surprises and delights, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together in London Sunday, June 23, as they headed into a restaurant for a late night bite. This was just hours after the two made an onstage appearance together at Swift’s Wembley Stadium show, where Kelce surprised fans with a performance, dressed up as one of Swift’s dancers. And yet, despite the headlines Swift had just made, she went on to make yet another one thanks to what she was wearing on this outing.

In paparazzi photos from the night, Swift is wearing a ’70s-inspired, multicolor crochet dress that gives all the carefree, boho vibes. What’s most impressive about this outfit isn’t only how stunning and comfortable it looks, but also how affordable it is — the dress is only $119! This dress is from the brand VRG Girl, a brand run by founders who donate 10% of their profits to different causes. The dress Swift wore in particular is listed on the clothing brand’s website as “MYRA CROCHET MINI DRESS APRICOT.” 

With this relatively budget-friendly Swift has once again proved luxury fashion doesn’t have to break the bank. However, the VRG Girl crochet dress (and its price tag) clearly caught the eyes of many, because as of June 24, unfortunately, it’s already sold out. 

MYRA CROCHET MINI DRESS APRICOT

The dress that started it all.

See on VRG Girl
Screenshot 2024 06 24 at 45713PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

That said, there are plenty of other affordable options out there for the everyday college student on a budget to emulate Swift in this colorful crochet look. So you can save money and have a cute, Swift-inspired outfit, here are six similar looks that are all well under $120. 

Saodimallsu Womens Crochet Swimsuit Cover Up

The first dress is a long sleeve mini crochet dress from Amazon and only costs $29.98. It is labeled as a cover up dress, so it’s perfect for the beach day you may have planned this summer. Based on the imagery provided, it looks a bit see-through, so keep that in mind when styling it if you plan to wear it out and about. It’s available in apricot, black, white, and pink. 

See on Amazon
Screenshot 2024 06 24 at 45730PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Striped Mini Sweater Dress

This next outfit has different material, but it’s similar in color to the original. It’s a long sleeved mini sweater dress from Forever 21 that only costs $20.99.

See on Forever 21
Screenshot 2024 06 24 at 45747PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Striped Crochet Mini Dress (Blue)

The second Forever 21 dress on this list is a striped crochet dress that it’s great if you love the style of the original but want a different color scheme. This pop of color for your wardrobe is only $14.99. 

See on Forever 21
Screenshot 2024 06 24 at 45801PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Striped Crochet Mini Dress (Tan)

This last outfit from Forever 21 has a similar color scheme of the original dress but the big difference in this one is that it’s sleeveless. It is still mini, though, so, if you like the design and length of the original but aren’t really looking for something with long sleeves this summer, then this is an ideal alternative. It’s also $14.99. 

See on Forever 21
Screenshot 2024 06 24 at 45825PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Crochet Knit Mini Dress Y2k Square Neck

This dress somehow reminds me of Y2K and the ‘70s simultaneously. It comes in two different color and pattern options, and is mini and long-sleeved. It has a bodycon-style fit, a rounded neckline, and a little bit of a bell sleeve that isn’t too wide. It’s $19.99 on Amazon. 

See on Amazon
Screenshot 2024 06 24 at 45840PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Fabumily Women Crochet Knit Mini Dress

I’m pretty sure I saved the best for last, because this one has a very similar color and pattern to the original, but the material looks slightly different. It has a crew neck and a slight bell sleeve. It is also labeled as a cover up, but you can still wear it out and about. It’s only $14.99 and is a great summer ‘fit.

See on Amazon
Screenshot 2024 06 24 at 45858PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Courtney Lemkin is a National Contributing Writer for Her Campus. She writes life and career content on the site including advice on academics and more. She is a recent graduate of St. John's University where she majored in communication arts and minored in English. During her time at St. John's, she was the vice president of the campus' multimedia organization and also has previous experience writing for College Magazine. She later became an editor, social media coordinator / newsletter editor, and eventually worked her way up to holding the position of editor in chief. In her free time, Courtney enjoys anything related to the arts and loves going to see Broadway plays.