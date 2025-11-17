Black Friday sales are officially upon us — and some retailers are wasting no time rolling out their biggest promotions of the year. If you’re already mapping out your holiday shopping list or want to score a few cold-weather staples before the real rush begins, UNIQLO’s early Black Friday sale is already shaping up to be next-level. Known for its high-quality basics, cozy layers, and winter essentials, UNIQLO’s sale lineup this year will give you plenty of opportunities to save. Here’s everything you need to know to plan ahead for the shopping spree of the year.

To start, UNIQLO’s annual “Thank You Event” will run both online and in stores from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27, giving shoppers a full week to get on the early deals before the main Black Friday wave hits. Then, the official Black Friday into Cyber Monday sale kicks off on Nov. 28 and continues through Dec. 4, with even more discounts.

While the brand hasn’t revealed every specific markdown just yet, sales from past years suggest that shoppers can expect major savings on favorites like HEATTECH layers, ultra light down jackets, fleece outerwear, and other winter must-haves. The UNIQLO Black Friday deals — plus some exclusive in-store promo events — will be here before we know it.

uniqlo early black friday In-Store Promos

To kick off the “Thank You” sale week, in-person shoppers at all UNIQLO locations will receive a free Packable Duffle Bag with any purchase over $99 across on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23, while supplies last. The duffles come in three colors — navy blue, brown, and black — the perfect size for a weekend getaway or compact carry-on.

Plus, on those same dates between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time, UNIQLO app users will get one free spin on a lottery wheel for a prize — the exact items to win are to be announced. Only six UNIQLO stores will offer the wheel: 5th Ave. and SOHO in NYC, UTC in San Diego, Galleria Dallas, Memorial City in Houston, and State Street in Chicago.

And finally, as an extra special shopping treat for NYC shoppers on Nov. 22 and 23, Uniqlo’s 5th Ave. and SOHO locations are hosting The Matcha Experience, complete with samples from Uniqlo’s partner, Nekohama. Grab your free matcha sample at the store from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

If these early early deals are any indication, UNIQLO’s full Black Friday lineup is definitely one you can’t miss.