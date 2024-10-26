The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As the weather changes and everything becomes either too light to wear outside in the cold or too heavy for the fall sun, there is one item I can always rely on: a nice pair of jeans. Jeans are my go-to literally every day of the week — they complete pretty much all of my outfits — and luckily for me, denim is also trending, according to College Fashionista’s Fall 2024 Trend Report. However, there does always seem to be one issue between jeans and I: I can never have enough! Sure denim is trending, but what kind of denim? What are the trendy jeans for fall 2024? I need to know the exact details. Every few weeks I see a new TikTok claiming that a certain style of jeans is in fashion (Btw can we all stop it with skinny jeans? I genuinely can’t go back), so it can be hard to keep up!

If you feel the same, this list is for you. Here’s your new favorite guide to all the trending styles of jeans this fall. A good pair of jeans can be hard to find: there are loose waistbands, weird fits, and nonexistent pockets everywhere you look. By giving some of these styles a chance, you can level up your jean game this fall and find a few pairs you’ll genuinely love.

Free People I couldn’t make a list of jean trends without this absolutely iconic style that’s been all the rage this fall. These jeans round your legs, curving outward. They may look a bit strange on a hanger but, trust me, they look so cute out and about. The barrel style leaves you with a comfy, casual, and loose pair of jeans great for everyday wear. See On Free People

Baggy Jeans: Pacsun Jessie Medium Indigo High Waisted Baggy Jeans ($39)

Pacsun You’ve definitely seen this style around. Baggy jeans give the best model-off-duty, casual look, and are certainly one of the most comfortable pairs of jeans you could find. Inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s, this look will have you feeling retro and trendy at the same time. See On Pacsun

Halara If you’re really looking to switch up your everyday pair of jeans, cargo jeans are just the thing for you. Playing off the carpenter pants trend from a few years ago, these jeans are cute and functional. (I’m never going to complain about extra pockets!) This pair from Halara is made with a stretchy denim material to ensure you’ll feel comfortable all day long. See On Halara

Levi\’s High-rise jeans are the holy grail for anyone unsure what style of jeans to try next. This style is flattering on so many people, accentuating your waist and making your legs appear longer. If you haven’t already, you really need to give this style a try. See On Levi’s

Mango Straight leg jeans, also referred to as boyfriend jeans, have a wide waist that extends down the entire length of the pants, leaving you with a slouchy and loose look. These are a great in-between if you’re not so sure about the look of extremely baggy jeans but aren’t in love with skinny jeans, either. See On Mango

Mom Jeans: Zara Mom Fit Jeans With a High Waist ($46)

Zara Mom jeans differ from straight leg jeans in that they tend to have a tighter waist, and an overall loose-but-still-structured look. Gaining popularity in the ‘80s and ‘90s, this style is definitely a throwback. A pair of mom jeans is great if you want your jeans to have a structured and flattering silhouette. See On Zara

Low Rise Jeans: BDG Kayla Low Rider Low-Rise Jean ($69)

BDG Low rise jeans have created quite the controversy since coming back in style, but I’m here to tell you there’s nothing to be afraid of. This Y2K style is great when paired with mid-waisted tops and, once you try them, they’re not as scary as some people on TikTok make them seem. See On Urban Outfitters

Wide Leg Jeans: Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans ($80)

Gap If you love the look of baggy jeans but are still craving a tighter waist, try out wide leg jeans. The legs of these jeans often widen down the length of the leg, meaning you won’t be left with an overall baggy fit, but instead a loose yet form-fitting look. These are another great option for ensuring comfort when wearing jeans. See On Gap

Dark Wash Jeans: Pacsun Dark Indigo Low Rise Baggy Jeans ($45)

Pacsun It’s fall, and with this change in seasons comes all the autumnal colors like dark red, orange, and purple. Channel this dark mood with dark wash denim! Dark wash jeans often appear sleeker and a bit more put-together than other shades of blue, so you’ll be looking classy all season long. See On Pacsun

Asymmetrical Waistband Jeans: Princess Polly Holly Asymmetrical Straight Leg Jean ($53)

Princess Polly Asymmetrical waistbands are a great way to subtly spruce up the look of regular jeans. With the button overlapping asymmetrically in this style, you can add a playful and unique twist to styles you already know and love. You’ll be sure to get compliments all season long — maybe you’ll even inspire a few people to try them out, too. See On Princess Polly

Embellished Jeans: BDG Jaya Embellished Baggy Boyfriend Jean ($89)

BDG Another amazing way to upgrade any style of jeans you love is through embellishment. This pair from BDG adds beads to a pair of baggy jeans, but other brands have embroidered, painted, and otherwise personalized pairs in all sorts of ways. With all the options online, I’m sure you’ll find a style you love. See On Urban Outfitters

Kick Out Jeans: Gap High Rise Kick Fit Jeans ($70)

Gap Kick out jeans, or flared jeans, tend to loosen around the calves or ankles. This style of jean can help to make your legs look longer as well as provide a more comfortable fit. They also give any outfit a vintage flare, as this style was originally popular in the ‘60s and ‘70s. See On Gap

J. Crew Who cares about not wearing white after Labor Day, anyway? White jeans have the ability to brighten up any look. They’re especially useful in creating slightly more formal looks since they don’t give off the typical appearance of casual blue jeans. Plus, they go with literally any color! See On J. Crew