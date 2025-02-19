Tracy Garcia Of @TransformationsByTracy Wants You To Reinvent Your Wardrobe

Tracy Garcia has always dreamed of becoming a fashion designer and moving to New York City. “Since I was 5 years old, I knew I wanted to be a designer,” the eco-conscious creator known as @TransformationsByTracy tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “Now, I create content and it’s my full-time job. It’s really nice to share and teach people how to create something out of something old.” With over 1 million followers across online platforms and a flourishing business, Garcia advocates for sustainability through her popular upcycling videos and Thriftflip Thursday segments on TikTok.

Garcia’s sewing journey began even before she started specializing in intimate apparel at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York. “I actually took sewing classes, and they were honestly the best thing ever because they really helped me learn all of those small, basic things. And then I went to the university, and obviously that’s how I learned how to do all of the intricate pattern-making and draping,” she says. Ever since, Garcia’s goal has been to influence people to make garments with a deeper sense of well-being. “I’ve always had this idea of who I wanted to be when I was older. And I was like, I want to be a designer. I want to live in New York City. I want to have a big brand. That was my idea,” she says. “But honestly, I’ve learned so much about the fashion industry and how detrimental it is to the environment, and that just never sat well with me. So it’s really important for me to be able to advocate for sustainability and just keep people aware of the amount of clothes there are in the world.”

It’s part of why Garcia loves thrifting and finding new pieces to inspire her designs. (She’s particularly inspired by vintage Dior and Versace silhouettes, and loves to thrift pieces for upcoming holidays.) In her recent move from New York to California, Garcia has noticed significant differences in thrifting culture on each coast. “I find more gems here [in the bay] than in the city. In New York, you go to influencer events, you see everybody in fast fashion. But here, I feel like people have more of their own distinct style; and a lot of them do thrift and care about stability and want to create a better fashion space.”

As a designer, you’d think Garcia’s clothing budget was sizable, but she says otherwise. “I don’t really buy clothes that often. My wardrobe is pretty small,” she says. “If I buy something new, it’s very rare. It’s like I really need something new, or [what I have is] just old and I can’t use it anymore. But my first goal is always to thrift something I need versus going to the store and buying something new.”

As sustainability continues to become a key factor in fashion, Garcia looks at it with a fresh perspective. “We don’t need to be making new clothes all the time. There’s so much potential in thrifting or upcycling. And especially Gen Z in general, they’re really picking up on the home sewing hobby, which is amazing to see,” Garcia says.

Garcia’s followers often ask her where they should start in regards to sewing and designing, and she recommends online platforms. “YouTube is the best resource. I mean, YouTube is how I learned how to start a business. I didn’t know how to start a business or how social media algorithms worked and how to blow up on TikTok,” she says. “And I do recommend that if you can take a sewing class, there’s probably one near you that you can sign up for.”

For those who don’t sew but are still looking to build a more sustainable wardrobe, Garcia suggests reinventing the pieces in your wardrobe you already own. “Think about what pieces you’re always wearing. We all have that outfit we love to wear because it looks so good on us. Think about that outfit itself and what you like about it. Minimize your closet to revolve around that — just find staple pieces that fit you very well instead of finding pieces that are just trending and everybody in the world is wearing them right now,” she says. “Get out of that mindset and focus on what you really like about yourself and your style.” Garcia also recommends the online platform ThreadUp, where you can order secondhand clothing.

This advice from Garcia threads perfectly into what she’s working to do more of this year — give more advice to her followers, and make herself more accessible. “I’m going to try to expand my niche a bit and open up my content. Maybe more get ready with me videos or just more behind the scenes,” she says. “Social media is so stylized. I feel like people don’t really know me on my social media. They just see me as someone who makes dresses. And I think my followers want to see a little bit more of a personality, so I’m going to try my best and create more content around that.”