The Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Contour Stick Smells Good Enough To Eat

“Why’s everyone eating makeup now? First, it was the Milk jelly things and now these,” joked Mikayla Nogueira in a TikTok. It’s a good day for our chocolate-loving makeup enthusiasts out there. Beauty influencers on TikTok have recently become obsessed with Too Faced’s new viral product: the Too Faced Chocolate Soleil contour stick, which goes on like butter and smells like chocolate-covered oranges. Never in my life did I think I would need a makeup product that had a scent as specific as chocolate-covered oranges, but alas, here we are.

Too Faced announced the release of their Chocolate Soleil Melting Bronzing & Sculpting Stick ($35) in a March 23 Instagram post. The product is available in four shades with very chocolate-themed names. I don’t blame people for wanting to eat makeup that has a shade called ‘Chocolate Mousse’. It’s even infused with 100% natural cocoa powder (how are you going to infuse makeup with literal chocolate and expect me not to take a little nibble?). Other than its chocolatey scent, Too Faced’s website describes their new bronzing stick as super lightweight, easy to blend, buildable, and natural-looking, so there’s no wonder why it’s blowing up on BeautyTok right now.

Mikayla Nogueira ate this product up (not literally). “Oh my god, the glide is crazy…and look at how butter this is blending,” she said in her April 2 TikTok. She raved about how good they felt on her skin and how she could smell the chocolate as she was applying it. “I haven’t found a bronzing stick that I love as much as this in a long fucking time…I’m gagged.”

Beauty influencer Kamille Gregory also loved the way the product blended and smelled, but felt Too Faced could do better in terms of shade options. “Final verdict: these are amazing. The price is worth it if you got it, but I do wish they rolled out more dark skin shades because it’s kind of ridiculous,” said Greogry in her March 31 video.

TikToker Daus Mendoza did take a bite out of the bronzing stick (pls don’t eat it y’all). Mendoza confirmed it did NOT taste like chocolate-covered oranges in a March 26 TikTok. He gave the bronzing stick credit for its sleek and natural blendability, but also thought the four shade options weren’t very versatile and that the price was a bit expensive. “It’s blending out super easily. I do wish there were a few more shades; there are no excuses. The price is kind of insane, in my opinion. But, honestly, if you have the money, it’s really worth it.”

TikTok has a lot of praise and valid criticisms to give Too Faced’s Chocolate Soleil Melting Bronzing & Sculpting Stick. As a chocolate lover myself, I may just have to give the product a try when I’m out of my broke college student era.