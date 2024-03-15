It’s Tempting, But Don’t Eat TikTok’s Newest Viral Beauty Product

If you’ve ever had the desire to put whipped cream on your face (no judgment there), I have really, really good news for you. The viral Classic Whipped sunscreen is blowing up on TikTok, probably due to the fact it looks just like the substance you would put on top of a pie or a cheesecake. I’ve never had the urge to eat sunscreen until now.

They say the key to good skin in your 50s is sunscreen in your 20s. I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for some new SPF to try. With summer right around the corner, it’s time to start preparing for those harsh sunny days and UV rays, queen! Enter Vacation Inc.’s Classic Whipped SPF 30 ($22). Made with aloe vera, vitamin E, banana extract, and more, this vegan and water-resistant sunscreen is designed to be lightweight, easy to wear, and absorb quickly into all skin tones. Its ingredients also adhere to the Hawaii Reef Complaint Act 104 that helps protect marine life from harmful sunscreens! Vacation Inc., the sunscreen company behind the phenomenon, describes their Classic Whipped SPF as “dessert for your skin” and “lighter than air.” TikTok certainly seems to agree.

TikToker Vivian Yun shared a video on March 9 of her using the viral sunscreen and it received over 4.7 million views. Not only does she use it as a sunscreen, but as a makeup primer too! After using the product for about a month, Yun says it hasn’t broken her out yet and doesn’t sting her eyes. “This is the most ‘beach girl’ product ever…it’s consistently been amazing.” And she confirms that it doesn’t peel! Peeling sunscreen is my literal nightmare.

Classic Whipped’s packaging is also giving beach, as it should. TikToker @maryah781 showed off the sunscreen’s packaging and it literally comes with vacation-style brochures. Obsessed with this aesthetic.

TikToker @carolinegrace_ took one for the team and licked a little bit of the sunscreen. In her own words, “OK yeah, don’t eat it.” Please don’t eat the sunscreen y’all, I’m begging you.

Putting sunscreen in a whipped cream-style can is a stroke of genius. I don’t know about you, but I’m immediately adding the Classic Whipped sunscreen to my summer shopping list. If you want to try out the Classic Whipped SPF for yourself, it’s available online on Vacation Inc.’s website. You can also find it at Ulta, Target, and Amazon! Goodbye sunburns, hello whipped cream.