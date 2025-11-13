Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
TikTok Shop’s Black Friday 2025 Sales Have Already Started, & They’re *Good*

I can’t be the only one who’s constantly fed TikTok Shop videos on my For You Page… and constantly hitting Add To Cart. TikTok Shop has tons of reputable brands selling products through the social media platform, including Painted by James Charles, Pop Mart (how else would you get a Labubu in 2025?), and Sacheu (the brand that makes the viral lip stain). So if you’re looking to save some money on your gifts this holiday season and you just happen to be scrolling on TikTok every night like me, TikTok Shop’s Black Friday 2025 sales are the ones to shop.

First, the best news of all — you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to shop TikTok Shop’s Black Friday sales. Deals are already live now — up to 60% off retail price — and will be until Dec. 1 (aka Cyber Monday). Plus, according to TikTok Shop, customers can access exclusive deals only available to TikTok Shop customers, and take advantage of limited-time drops for major brands and viral products on the app. That includes products from well-loved brands that have newly launched on the shopping app: GAP, Meta, Samsung, JBL, Philips, and Optimum Nutrition.

If you’re wondering how to access TikTok Shop’s Black Friday deals, it’s easy. All you need to do is hit the shopping bag icon in your TikTok app to take you to the TikTok Shop, and then check out the curated row of Black Friday products. In TikTok Shop, you’re also able to look through limited-time flash deals and premium offers — but you’ll have to move quick, since low prices for the products in both categories expire.

But for TikTok Shop, Black Friday isn’t just about the sales. It’s also about the shopping experience, which is why they enlisted Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend to host a special Black Friday TikTok Live with his personal care brand, Loved°1. Legend will take to TikTok Live with “a few special guests” to share their favorite holiday products and extra TikTok-exclusive deals.

If you haven’t made a purchase from TikTok Shop yet and aren’t sure if it’s safe, rest assured that TikTok Shop ensures all payments are encrypted, and they have a money-back guarantee as well as a delivery guarantee. Plus, any purchases made now through Dec. 31, 2025 get an extended return window through Feb. 10, 2026. Plus, anyone who makes a TikTok Shop purchase using Venmo between Nov. 18 and Dec. 8 will get $15 off purchases of $45 or more (on top of the already epic sales), so if you’ve wanted to try out TikTok Shop, now’s the time.

I don’t know about you, but I’m taking the rest of the day to curate my TikTok Shop cart. Happy holiday shopping!

