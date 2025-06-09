8 Dupes Of Taylor Swift’s “Something Blue” Wedding Guest Dress To Add To Your Closet

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Leave it to Taylor Swift to show up to a wedding and quietly deliver a moment that screams, “Yes!” Well, yes to the dress, if you will. When Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce recently attended the football star’s cousin’s wedding in Nashville, Tennessee, all eyes were on Swift’s “something blue” — a dreamy, powder blue corset dress that looked like it walked straight out of a fairytale. Romantic, floaty, and just the right amount of ethereal, the gown served major Enchanted-meets-modern-wedding-guest vibes, complete with soft curls and her signature red lip. In true Swift fashion, the look was elegant but effortless, and naturally, Swifties (and fashion TikTok) lost it.
It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to go into full fashion detective mode, tracking down the exact designer and price tag of Swift’s wedding guest dress. Spoiler alert: It’s Markarian’s Rousseau Dress ($1,995), which is stunning, but not exactly budget-friendly. If you’ve been daydreaming about recreating Swift’s effortlessly chic look for your next summer soirée (without paying the same amount you would for one of her concerts), I’ve got you, bestie. I rounded up some more affordable dupes that capture the same whimsical, romantic energy.
So whether you’re headed to a wedding just like Swift, a garden party, or simply want to live out your own “Love Story” moment, these Swift-inspired dresses will have you checking “yes” to every RSVP that hits your inbox.
- Altar’d State Skye Floral Maxi Dress ($248)
-
Something blue? Check. Floral print? Check. Corset fit? Check. This dreamy dress is perfect for any summer soirée, and the perfect substitute for Swift’s dress. With its flattering silhouette, delicate floral pattern, and beautiful pearl trim, it’s fit for any special occasion and guaranteed to turn heads. People will definitely be enchanted to meet you!
- Lulus Rare Presence Powder Blue 3D Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress ($128)
-
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling… like I want to add this dress to my cart immediately. Featuring a sheer tulle overlay that’s adorned with intricate floral embroidery and applique details and a princess-seamed bodice, this gown will make you feel like you’re stepping straight out of a fairytale.
- JJ’s House A-Line Square Floor-Length Chiffon Bridesmaids Dress with Bow ($99)
-
Here’s another floral number that I can totally picture at a wedding on the beach! This chiffon dress sports an A-line silhouette, a square neckline, and a thigh-high slit. But my favorite detail of this gown is the bow straps on each shoulder. You’ll definitely feel like a modern-day Cinderella or our beloved princess of pop. What’s the difference?
- AW Bridal Cathryn Dress in Azure Purple Print ($105)
-
Honestly? I feel like this dress would definitely be in Swift’s wardrobe. With its sleeveless, sheer straps that attach in the bust area to form a bow shape, ruched neckline, and cross strap open back, it’s everything the singer loves when it comes to fashion. Simplicity, elegance, and something that’s still more than capable of making a statement.
- Oh Polly Lysana Embellished Corset Fishtail Gown in Floral Blue ($260)
-
This dress is the perfect alternative to an entirely floral print dress. However, it still emulates Swift’s original dress with its sweetheart neckline, floor-length skirt, and floral applique bodice. It also comes with shoulder straps that are detachable and adjustable, perfect for any vibe you’re looking to accomplish.
- House of CB Soft Blue Vintage Floral Print Cotton Bustier Sundress ($239)
-
Whether it’s for a date night, a garden party, or strolling the farmer’s market, this dress is suitable for almost any summer occasion. Designed in stretchable cotton, it’s flattering without being too restrictive. It also sports a lace-up back, a drawstring tie, and a playful side slit that allows for more movement.
- Windsor Forever Beauty Puff Sleeve Floral Chiffon Midi Dress ($50)
-
Isn’t this just so close to the exact print of Swift’s dress? I thought so. This breezy dress comes with the dreamiest puff sleeves, a midi skirt fit, and a thigh-high slit that adds movement. The ruched neckline and adjustable tie front are also perfect for ensuring its best fit.
- ASTR The Label Lace Trim Bustier Midi Dress ($109)
-
Another close alternative to Swift’s dress is this floral number from ASTR The Label. It emulates the sweetheart neckline and “something blue,” but also adds puff sleeves, a flattering bustier, and a midi-length silhouette. What’s not to love?