8 Dupes Of Taylor Swift’s “Something Blue” Wedding Guest Dress To Add To Your Closet

Leave it to Taylor Swift to show up to a wedding and quietly deliver a moment that screams, “Yes!” Well, yes to the dress, if you will. When Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce recently attended the football star’s cousin’s wedding in Nashville, Tennessee, all eyes were on Swift’s “something blue” — a dreamy, powder blue corset dress that looked like it walked straight out of a fairytale. Romantic, floaty, and just the right amount of ethereal, the gown served major Enchanted-meets-modern-wedding-guest vibes, complete with soft curls and her signature red lip. In true Swift fashion, the look was elegant but effortless, and naturally, Swifties (and fashion TikTok) lost it.

It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to go into full fashion detective mode, tracking down the exact designer and price tag of Swift’s wedding guest dress. Spoiler alert: It’s Markarian’s Rousseau Dress ($1,995), which is stunning, but not exactly budget-friendly. If you’ve been daydreaming about recreating Swift’s effortlessly chic look for your next summer soirée (without paying the same amount you would for one of her concerts), I’ve got you, bestie. I rounded up some more affordable dupes that capture the same whimsical, romantic energy.

So whether you’re headed to a wedding just like Swift, a garden party, or simply want to live out your own “Love Story” moment, these Swift-inspired dresses will have you checking “yes” to every RSVP that hits your inbox.