Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has not only captivated millions of fans around the world through the unforgettable performances, but the tour has also inspired an exclusive line of Taylor Swift merchandise that brings the magic of the tour to life in a whole new way. Tour standout items from the new Taylor Swift Acoustic Piano Collection are beautifully-crafted products that pay homage to Swift’s iconic floral piano design that plays a central role in her performances. In celebration of this, the new merch collection offers a unique and elegant blend of music-inspired designs, highlighting the piano’s intricate beauty and significance in Swift’s journey.
Whether you’re a devoted Swiftie or a collector of exclusive tour merch, these new items provide fans with a way to keep a piece of the Eras Tour magic close at hand. With carefully-designed features such as the floral embroidery, embossed lettering, and a rich brown color palette, the merch is as much a tribute to Swift’s musical talent as it is to her fashion-forward sense of style. As the Eras Tour continues to be etched in fans’ memories, this collection ensures that the piano and its symbolic importance will live on in the hearts and homes of Swifties everywhere. Here’s what’s included in the Acoustic Piano Collection.
- Acoustic Piano Work Jacket ($120)
-
The Acoustic Piano Work Jacket is a sleek and functional piece that’s perfect for any Swiftie looking to blend style and comfort. Made from a rich brown fabric, it features a front zip and side pockets for practicality, while the “TS” embroidery on the chest gives it a personal touch. The floral design adds a pop of elegance, making this jacket a standout choice for casual wear with a hint of musical inspiration.
- Acoustic Piano Stocking ($35)
-
The Acoustic Piano Stocking is a cozy and stylish addition to any holiday celebration, crafted in rich brown fabric with a soft white cuff. Swift’s initials stitched onto the cuff gives the stocking a personal touch, while still keeping it festive!
- Acoustic Piano Vinyl Case ($80)
-
The Acoustic Piano Vinyl Case combines style and functionality, crafted from brown faux leather with gold hardware and a secure closure. Featuring Swift’s signature and the floral design wrapped around the front, back, and sides, it exudes elegance and charm. This case is a perfect blend of musical inspiration and fashion.
- Acoustic Piano Ornament ($25)
-
The Acoustic Piano Ornament is a charming piece that showcases the delicate floral design on its back, adding a touch of elegance to any holiday decor. “Taylor Swift” is engraved on the side, while the maroon ribbon — emblazoned with Swift’s name — enhances its signature appeal.
Some of the Acoustic Piano Collection is already sold out on Swift’s site, so if you’re looking to grab something, run — don’t walk.