Long Live The Magic We Made: The 3 Most Memorable Moments of The Eras Tour

With just two cities left, Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” is officially coming to a close in December. This unprecedented cultural event is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the first tour ever to hit one billion dollars in revenue (and accomplished that feat before it was even halfway over!). Known for its exceptional runtime, spontaneous surprise songs and being almost completely responsible for a worldwide boom in friendship bracelet material sales, the cultural juggernaut that is Taylor Swift’s most recent tour has united millions of fans around the world in their love for the pop icon. As someone who was fortunate enough to attend (East Rutherford Night 3!), this tour has created countless memories and truly changed the way I look at a concert. In honor of the twilight of the tour, here are five of the most memorable memorable moments that have taken place on “The Eras Tour.”