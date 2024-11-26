You Can Get 30% Off Shape Tape & More Viral Faves With Tarte’s Black Friday Sale

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The countdown to incredible savings has officially begun — Tarte’s Black Friday sale for 2024 is here, and it’s bringing some major beauty discounts you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a die-hard Shape Tape fan or you’ve been eyeing a few new products to add to your makeup bag, now is the perfect time to stock up. For a limited time, you can save a fabulous 30% off Shape Tape and a whole host of other Tarte favorites, from skin care must-haves to eye-popping palettes. All you need to do is use the code CYBERSZN at checkout, and voilà! A full-on glam look is just a few clicks away without breaking the bank.
What makes this deal even sweeter? You’re not just getting a discount on your go-to products — Tarte’s lineup is packed with innovative, high-quality formulas that are cruelty-free, vegan, and designed to make you feel your best. Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for a beauty lover in your life (hello, holiday gifts!), there’s no better time to take advantage of these savings. So, grab your wallet, get ready to glow, and let’s dive into some of the products to grab during this can’t-miss Tarte Black Friday sale. Happy shopping!
- Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer ($32)
Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer delivers flawless, long-lasting coverage with a natural matte finish, instantly smoothing and brightening for an eye-lifting effect. Its crease-proof, 16-hour wear formula blurs fine lines and wrinkles, while nourishing ingredients like shea butter and mango butter hydrate and condition the skin. Perfect for covering dark circles and imperfections, this best-seller applies easily and won’t cake or settle.
- Tartelette Tubing Mascara ($27)
Tartelette Tubing Mascara features innovative micro-tubing technology that wraps each lash in lengthening “tubes” for smudge-proof, flake-free wear. With clinically-proven length, volume, and curl, it delivers fanned-out, defined lashes that last up to 24 hours without weighing them down. Infused with shea butter, castor oil, and plant waxes, it conditions lashes while helping them reach their full growth potential, and removes easily without any rubbing or leftover product.
- Maracuja Juicy Plumping Lip Oil ($26)
Maracuja Juicy Plumping Lip Oil is a viral, hydrating lip treatment that delivers a splash of plump, juicy color with a cloud-like feel. Infused with over 15 nourishing oils including maracuja and superfruits, it smooths, conditions, and reduces the appearance of lip lines for a fuller, softer pout. Available in both shimmer and high-shine finishes, this lip oil keeps lips moisturized and radiant while providing a comfortable, non-sticky texture.
- Big Ego Eyeshadow Palette ($24)
The Big Ego Eyeshadow Palette features 18 new cool-tone shades in a mix of glitter toppers, mattes, and satins, perfect for creating everything from bold grunge to flirty, everyday looks. Formulated with Amazonian clay, this ultra-slim palette ensures better, longer-lasting wear while boosting your eye color and confidence.
- Maracuja C-brighter Eye Treatment ($40)
Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment is a rich, creamy formula that hydrates, smooths, and brightens the delicate under-eye area. Infused with the powerful C-Brighter complex, it helps fight free radicals and signs of aging, while light-reflecting particles reduce the appearance of dark circles. Packed with maracuja, hyaluronic acid, and oat sugars, it preps the skin for a smoother, more refreshed look and enhances the effectiveness of concealer.
- Brows for Days Framing Gel ($25)
Brows for Days Framing Gel is a clear, waterproof brow gel that shapes, tames, and sets brows for all-day wear. Its soft-setting formula adds fullness without residue, while nourishing cucumber extract and glycerin strengthen brows and enhance shine. The easy-to-use wand deposits just the right amount of product, making it perfect for creating natural, defined brows.
- Creaseless Setting & Brightening Powder ($36)
Tarte’s Creaseless Setting & Brightening Powder locks in your makeup for up to 16 hours with a smooth, non-cakey finish. Its innovative SET NET sifter ensures easy, mess-free application, while the formula controls shine and brightens under the eyes without settling into fine lines. Available in multiple shades, it’s designed to keep your look fresh, comfortable, and creaseless throughout the day.
- Maracuja Juicy Shimmer Glass Lip Plump ($26)
Maracuja Juicy Shimmer Glass Lip Plump delivers a burst of shimmer and shine without the glitter, leaving lips plump, smooth, and juicy in seconds. Enriched with Maracuja oil and a blend of 10+ superfruits, it hydrates and nourishes while providing a creamy, balm-like feel. The Cushion Comfort XL Complex with hyaluronic acid ensures lips stay firm, soft, and radiant all day long.
- Face Tape Foundation ($42)
Face Tape Foundation offers full coverage with a natural matte finish that stays hydrated and smooth, never dry. Powered by Tape Technology, it blurs pores and imperfections while being transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof — perfect for long-lasting wear. Infused with hydrating snow mushroom, antioxidant-rich apple fruit extract, and plumping hyaluronic acid, it delivers a flawless, breathable complexion.
- Blush Tape Liquid Blush ($36)
Blush Tape is a dewy, liquid blush that combines a radiant flush of color with a soft-focus glow, thanks to diamond powder and porcelain flower. Its skin-conditioning formula — enriched with mango butter, shea butter, and licorice root — hydrates and brightens while the precision cushion tip ensures a mess-free, buildable application for a flawless finish.