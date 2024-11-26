You Can Get 30% Off Shape Tape & More Viral Faves With Tarte’s Black Friday Sale

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The countdown to incredible savings has officially begun — Tarte’s Black Friday sale for 2024 is here, and it’s bringing some major beauty discounts you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a die-hard Shape Tape fan or you’ve been eyeing a few new products to add to your makeup bag, now is the perfect time to stock up. For a limited time, you can save a fabulous 30% off Shape Tape and a whole host of other Tarte favorites, from skin care must-haves to eye-popping palettes. All you need to do is use the code CYBERSZN at checkout, and voilà! A full-on glam look is just a few clicks away without breaking the bank.

What makes this deal even sweeter? You’re not just getting a discount on your go-to products — Tarte’s lineup is packed with innovative, high-quality formulas that are cruelty-free, vegan, and designed to make you feel your best. Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for a beauty lover in your life (hello, holiday gifts!), there’s no better time to take advantage of these savings. So, grab your wallet, get ready to glow, and let’s dive into some of the products to grab during this can’t-miss Tarte Black Friday sale. Happy shopping!