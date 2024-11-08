The Squishmallows Advent Calendar Is Back In Stock, But It’s Gonna Cost You

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It looks like Christmas is coming early this year, and thank goodness for that. If the election results left you feeling anxious, you’re not alone. And with the holiday season upon us, it feels like we could all use some joy. So if you’re looking for a little holiday cheer, look no further than the Squishmallows holiday advent calendar!

The popular Squishmallows plushies have been stealing our hearts since 2017 — beloved for their unreal softness, their squishiness, and of course, their iconic designs. They’re the perfect little snuggle buddy, because let’s face it, who doesn’t need a moral support stuffed animal? There are over 2,500 Squishmallows to choose from, so whether you’re looking for something big, small, simple, or themed, I can guarantee that there’s a Squishmallow out there just for you!

Want to purchase some Squishmallows this holiday season? Then let me suggest the Squishmallows Advent Calendar. The calendar includes 24 different micro plushies perfect for the holiday season, including a snowman, elf, and mini gingerbread cookie.

The advent calendar sold out earlier this holiday season, but has been restocked on some sites. So, if you plan on adding this calendar to your wishlist or gift guide, act sooner rather than later! It’s already sold out again at Target and on the Jazwares website, but you can try and snag yours from Amazon while they’re still in stock. At $101, the advent calendar is certainly a splurge, but if you’re looking to treat a fellow Squishmallows fan (or maybe yourself!), then this makes for the perfect gift.

If you’re looking to save a little this holiday season (I applaud you), there are certainly some other holiday Squishmallows options that are still just as cute! The calendar may be sold out at Target, but the store is selling a Blind Holiday 2024 Capsule Plush ($6). The lineup of 4-inch plushes consists of a Santa Claus, hot cocoa, polar bear, candy cane, holiday cookie, and Santa’s sack. This capsule is the perfect way to create your own little holiday collection within your spending means.

Still shopping? There’s also a Hello Kitty and Friends Advent Calendar ($40) that’s still available and includes the likes of Hello Kitty, Tuxedo Sam, and other fun characters decked out in holiday gear. Target also has some other individual holiday Squishmallows that are still available, including a Pikachu Holiday Plush ($25), Darla The Fawn ($27), a Jack Skellington Sandy Claws ($29) from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and so many more!