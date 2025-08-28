Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
A variety of PUMA sneakers are artfully arranged against a black background. The shoes feature metallic silver, gray, and light blue hues with bold logos.
Photo by PUMA
Her Campus x PUMA

FYI, These Sneakers Are A *Must* For Your Fall Semester Wardrobe

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

 

New semester, new style moments. Whether you’re building your first-ever college wardrobe as a freshman or planning how you’ll serve all senior year, PUMA Speedcat is here to make every fit a main character moment.

Speedcat isn’t just an everyday shoe; it’s the everyday shoe. The one that pulls together your lecture hall look, levels up your game day style, and helps you channel your it-girl energy on your walk to class. With bold new takes on its ultra-sleek, ultra-iconic silhouette  — including a pale blue and bright orange colorway, a light metallic finish, and a dark metallic finish — Speedcat is sure to be the MVP (most versatile player) in your Fall semester wardrobe.

PUMA Speedcat OG, Sea Glass-Orange Glo, $100

Light gray suede sneakers with orange accents and logos, featuring a sleek design. Sports brand style on a white background. Casual and modern vibe.
Photo by PUMA

PUMA Speedcat Metallic, PUMA Silver-PUMA Black, $100

Silver athletic shoes with black detailing, featuring the PUMA logo on the side and toe. The sleek design conveys a modern, sporty feel.
Photo by PUMA

PUMA Speedcat Metallic, PUMA Black-Warm White, $100

Silver PUMA sneakers with black laces, an off-white side stripe, and the PUMA logo on the side and front. Sleek and sporty design.
Photo by PUMA

From syllabus week to weekend hangs, here’s how to style Speedcat this semester, with inspo from some of our fave influencers.

Fitted For The FWOC

The first week of classes calls for a fit that gives major it-girl vibes. For an effortlessly cool look that will take you from syllabus reviews to campus welcome events, style Speedcat with relaxed white pants and a bold tank (bonus points if it matches your kicks). Top it off with a carry-all bag that can handle your laptop, books, and then some, so you’re ready for whatever the semester throws your way.

Inspired By Aliyah’s Look

PUMA Speedcat OG, Sea Glass-Orange Glo, $100

Light gray suede sneakers with orange accents and logos, featuring a sleek design. Sports brand style on a white background. Casual and modern vibe.
Photo by PUMA

Dare To Women’s Relaxed Woven Zip-Off Pants, $80

White track pants with an elastic waistband and subtle side stripes. The pants are designed for comfort and feature a minimalist, sporty style.
Photo by PUMA

Lush Tote Bag, $50

Cream-colored quilted tote bag with padded handles, featuring a stitched grid pattern. The design is minimalistic and stylish, conveying a sense of casual elegance.
Photo by PUMA

Dining Hall Dinner Date

For nights when you want the dining hall to feel more like a date spot, Sujin knows how to nail the look. A maroon top sets the tone for fall, while a black mini adds a little edge. The metallic Speedcat ties it all together with a sleek finish that’s perfect for trading summer break stories with friends or meeting up with your campus crush.

Inspired By Sujin’s Look

PUMA Speedcat Metallic, PUMA Black-Warm White, $100

Silver PUMA sneakers with black laces, an off-white side stripe, and the PUMA logo on the side and front. Sleek and sporty design.
Photo by PUMA

PUMA Wardrobe Essentials Women’s Slim Tee, $30

Maroon short-sleeve T-shirt with a small white puma logo on the left chest. The design is simple and sporty, conveying a casual tone.
Photo by PUMA

FUTURE.PUMA.ARCHIVE Women’s Skirt, $65

Black leather-look mini skirt with diagonal front pockets. Features white Puma logo on the bottom right and PUMA label at the waistband, conveying a sleek, sporty style.
Photo by PUMA

Weekend Chic

When the weekend finally hits, it’s time to swap lecture halls for bestie brunches, day trips, and other adventures on and off campus. Keep it fresh with an all-white tank and mini skirt combo that’s breezy enough for when the calendar is giving fall, but the temperature is giving summer. A bold orange and blue Speedcat adds the perfect pop of color, taking the look from campus casual to weekend-ready in one step.

Inspired By Summer’s Look

PUMA Speedcat OG, Sea Glass-Orange Glo, $100

Light gray suede sneakers with orange accents and logos, featuring a sleek design. Sports brand style on a white background. Casual and modern vibe.
Photo by PUMA

Dare To Women’s Zip-Off Woven Skirt, $65

White athletic skirt with a simple design. Two vertical seams run down the front. The Puma logo is subtly placed at the bottom right.
Photo by PUMA

PUMA Wardrobe Essentials Women’s Ribbed Tank Top, $25

White camisole with thin straps and a small black PUMA logo in the center. The fabric appears ribbed, creating a casual and sporty look.
Photo by PUMA

Coffee Run Catwalk

Ready to turn your daily coffee run into a coffee runway? Speedcat makes sure you’re always serving. A classic white tee with baggy jeans gives effortless, model-off-duty energy. Finish the look with the metallic Speedcat, and suddenly the walk to grab your morning latte doubles as a street style moment.

Inspired By Ani’s Look

PUMA Speedcat Metallic, PUMA Black-Warm White, $100

Silver PUMA sneakers with black laces, an off-white side stripe, and the PUMA logo on the side and front. Sleek and sporty design.
Photo by PUMA

PUMA Wardrobe Essentials Women’s Oversized Short Tee, $30

White oversized T-shirt featuring a small black logo on the left chest. The shirt has a relaxed fit with short sleeves, conveying a casual, minimalist style.
Photo by PUMA

FUTURE.PUMA.ARCHIVE Sweatpants, $85

Black wide-leg pants with an elastic waistband, featuring a subtle acid wash texture. The style conveys a casual and relaxed tone.
Photo by PUMA

Club Meeting Queen

For those evenings packed with campus org meetings, you need a look that’s laid-back yet polished. A black mini dress keeps things casual and comfy, while a metallic PUMA Speedcat adds just enough edge to show you came to strategize and serve. Consider it the perfect fit for leading the group in style.

Inspired By Julia’s Look

PUMA Speedcat Metallic, PUMA Black-Warm White, $100

Silver PUMA sneakers with black laces, an off-white side stripe, and the PUMA logo on the side and front. Sleek and sporty design.
Photo by PUMA

PUMA Wardrobe Essentials Women’s Ribbed Dress, $50

A sleeveless black dress features a flared skirt and a crew neckline. The minimalist design includes a small white PUMA logo on the chest, conveying sporty elegance.
Photo by PUMA

T7 Women’s Relaxed Track Jacket, $110

A sleek dark gray zip-up track jacket with white piping along the shoulders and sleeves. The design is sporty and minimalist with a small logo on the chest.
Photo by PUMA

Ready to make Speedcat your signature shoe for Fall semester? Shop your fave colorways now at PUMA.com

Katy Gioeli

U Conn '18

Katy is a Branded Content Editor at Her Campus Media. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2018, where she studied communication and was a College Fashionista Community Member. When she’s not dreaming up new branded content ideas, you can find her trying new restaurants, taking hundreds of pictures of her cat, Willow, or enjoying her latest romantasy book obsession and an iced matcha latte.