This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

New semester, new style moments. Whether you’re building your first-ever college wardrobe as a freshman or planning how you’ll serve all senior year, PUMA Speedcat is here to make every fit a main character moment.

Speedcat isn’t just an everyday shoe; it’s the everyday shoe. The one that pulls together your lecture hall look, levels up your game day style, and helps you channel your it-girl energy on your walk to class. With bold new takes on its ultra-sleek, ultra-iconic silhouette — including a pale blue and bright orange colorway, a light metallic finish, and a dark metallic finish — Speedcat is sure to be the MVP (most versatile player) in your Fall semester wardrobe.

From syllabus week to weekend hangs, here’s how to style Speedcat this semester, with inspo from some of our fave influencers.

Fitted For The FWOC

The first week of classes calls for a fit that gives major it-girl vibes. For an effortlessly cool look that will take you from syllabus reviews to campus welcome events, style Speedcat with relaxed white pants and a bold tank (bonus points if it matches your kicks). Top it off with a carry-all bag that can handle your laptop, books, and then some, so you’re ready for whatever the semester throws your way.

Inspired By Aliyah’s Look

Dining Hall Dinner Date

For nights when you want the dining hall to feel more like a date spot, Sujin knows how to nail the look. A maroon top sets the tone for fall, while a black mini adds a little edge. The metallic Speedcat ties it all together with a sleek finish that’s perfect for trading summer break stories with friends or meeting up with your campus crush.

Inspired By Sujin’s Look

Weekend Chic

When the weekend finally hits, it’s time to swap lecture halls for bestie brunches, day trips, and other adventures on and off campus. Keep it fresh with an all-white tank and mini skirt combo that’s breezy enough for when the calendar is giving fall, but the temperature is giving summer. A bold orange and blue Speedcat adds the perfect pop of color, taking the look from campus casual to weekend-ready in one step.

Inspired By Summer’s Look

Coffee Run Catwalk

Ready to turn your daily coffee run into a coffee runway? Speedcat makes sure you’re always serving. A classic white tee with baggy jeans gives effortless, model-off-duty energy. Finish the look with the metallic Speedcat, and suddenly the walk to grab your morning latte doubles as a street style moment.

Inspired By Ani’s Look

Club Meeting Queen

For those evenings packed with campus org meetings, you need a look that’s laid-back yet polished. A black mini dress keeps things casual and comfy, while a metallic PUMA Speedcat adds just enough edge to show you came to strategize and serve. Consider it the perfect fit for leading the group in style.

Inspired By Julia’s Look

