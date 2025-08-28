This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.
New semester, new style moments. Whether you’re building your first-ever college wardrobe as a freshman or planning how you’ll serve all senior year, PUMA Speedcat is here to make every fit a main character moment.
Speedcat isn’t just an everyday shoe; it’s the everyday shoe. The one that pulls together your lecture hall look, levels up your game day style, and helps you channel your it-girl energy on your walk to class. With bold new takes on its ultra-sleek, ultra-iconic silhouette — including a pale blue and bright orange colorway, a light metallic finish, and a dark metallic finish — Speedcat is sure to be the MVP (most versatile player) in your Fall semester wardrobe.
PUMA Speedcat OG, Sea Glass-Orange Glo, $100
PUMA Speedcat Metallic, PUMA Silver-PUMA Black, $100
PUMA Speedcat Metallic, PUMA Black-Warm White, $100
From syllabus week to weekend hangs, here’s how to style Speedcat this semester, with inspo from some of our fave influencers.
Fitted For The FWOC
The first week of classes calls for a fit that gives major it-girl vibes. For an effortlessly cool look that will take you from syllabus reviews to campus welcome events, style Speedcat with relaxed white pants and a bold tank (bonus points if it matches your kicks). Top it off with a carry-all bag that can handle your laptop, books, and then some, so you’re ready for whatever the semester throws your way.
Inspired By Aliyah’s Look
Dare To Women’s Relaxed Woven Zip-Off Pants, $80
Lush Tote Bag, $50
Dining Hall Dinner Date
For nights when you want the dining hall to feel more like a date spot, Sujin knows how to nail the look. A maroon top sets the tone for fall, while a black mini adds a little edge. The metallic Speedcat ties it all together with a sleek finish that’s perfect for trading summer break stories with friends or meeting up with your campus crush.
Inspired By Sujin’s Look
PUMA Wardrobe Essentials Women’s Slim Tee, $30
FUTURE.PUMA.ARCHIVE Women’s Skirt, $65
Weekend Chic
When the weekend finally hits, it’s time to swap lecture halls for bestie brunches, day trips, and other adventures on and off campus. Keep it fresh with an all-white tank and mini skirt combo that’s breezy enough for when the calendar is giving fall, but the temperature is giving summer. A bold orange and blue Speedcat adds the perfect pop of color, taking the look from campus casual to weekend-ready in one step.
Inspired By Summer’s Look
Dare To Women’s Zip-Off Woven Skirt, $65
PUMA Wardrobe Essentials Women’s Ribbed Tank Top, $25
Coffee Run Catwalk
Ready to turn your daily coffee run into a coffee runway? Speedcat makes sure you’re always serving. A classic white tee with baggy jeans gives effortless, model-off-duty energy. Finish the look with the metallic Speedcat, and suddenly the walk to grab your morning latte doubles as a street style moment.
Inspired By Ani’s Look
PUMA Wardrobe Essentials Women’s Oversized Short Tee, $30
FUTURE.PUMA.ARCHIVE Sweatpants, $85
Club Meeting Queen
For those evenings packed with campus org meetings, you need a look that’s laid-back yet polished. A black mini dress keeps things casual and comfy, while a metallic PUMA Speedcat adds just enough edge to show you came to strategize and serve. Consider it the perfect fit for leading the group in style.
Inspired By Julia’s Look
PUMA Wardrobe Essentials Women’s Ribbed Dress, $50
T7 Women’s Relaxed Track Jacket, $110
Ready to make Speedcat your signature shoe for Fall semester? Shop your fave colorways now at PUMA.com!