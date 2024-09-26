Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Olive & June's Holiday Calendars Are Back For 2024, So Run Before They Sell Out

Believe it or not, the holiday season is about to be here once again. Time to bring out all the traditions, activities, and decorations that make it the most wonderful time of the year. With all the season greetings come the wide variety of festivities to choose from: some being around for generations while others are more modern. Holiday calendars, or advent calendars, are one joyful tradition that won’t go out of style. The magic of counting down the days until Christmas is so exciting — similar to lighting a candle for each night of Hanukkah. And thankfully, Olive & June has something for everyone with their new holiday calendars.

Olive & June is bringing some holiday magic our way by introducing their holiday calendars for 2024. They’ve got two for customers to choose from — the 25 Days Of Mani Magic and 8 Nights Of Mani Magic calendars. These calendars have such cute designs that show off both holidays of Christmas and Hanukkah. Plus, they’re filled with nail goodies, including polishes, stickers, serums, and more.

The 25 Days Of Mani Magic has the Christmas spirit down pat! Shaped like an old winter home with a candy cane and Christmas trees in the window, the packaged calendar opens to reveal 25 days. The numbers are displayed in a traditional advent calendar format, making it fun to search for each day like a treasure hunt. The products include limited and special-edition delights like a cookie cutter of a nail polish bottle and gingerbread-themed manicure press-ons. 

The 8 Nights Of Mani Magic is a Hanukkah treat! The calendar has a bright candle on its packaging along with stars that light up the night sky. Each night brings a new delight to discover, including blue bow manicure press-ons and mini nail art stickers including the Star of David and a menorah. 

These two enchanting gifts are priced to sell, with 25 Days Of Mani Magic retailing for $75 and the 8 Nights Of Mani Magic at $65. Both are available for preorder now on the Olive & June website while supplies last. (Get them while you can — considering how cute these calendars are, they’re sure to sell out soon.)

For the nail and beauty lovers that get excited about the holidays, these advent calendars make great gifts. Bring in the end of the year with one (or both!) of these classy, festive calendars.

