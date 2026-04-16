Summer is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for a warm weather closet refresh — and that includes your shoes, too. This is a must if you’re entering a new era — like being a post-grad or doing a summer internship — and need some on-trend summer shoe options to wear with your seasonal looks. If you’re checking items off the ultimate summer bucket list, it doesn’t hurt to do it in style.
While your mind is likely on finishing up your semester (rightfully so), looking for jobs, or planning a trip this summer, you definitely need a wardrobe to match your plans, and shoes are not an accessory to overlook. They can easily make or break your outfit, and you’ll need a few good pairs of shoes for whatever your plans are.
So, to help you get the jump on your summer shopping, I’ve compiled a list of shoes you need for the summer that’ll surely make it on your next Pinterest board. You can thank me later.
Steve Madden Bri Raffia Fruit Multi ($120)
These super cute stiletto pumps will elevate your look while showing off your personality.
Free People Zoe Platforms ($148)
Make a statement and be comfortable while sporting these platform heels.
Steve Madden Floria Denim ($130)
Pair these denim platform heels with a denim dress or mini skirt for a chic night out or festival look.
Dr. Martens Blaire Athena Leather Strap Sandals ($100)
Doc Martens doesn’t just sell their iconic boots, but perfect summer sandals, too.
New Balance 9060 ($160)
Heels are great, but sometimes, your feet need a break. Wear these while hanging with friends or running errands around town.
Steve Madden Larina Pink Satin ($120)
These shoes are definitely giving princess vibes. Pair this pink satin heel with a white or pink dress, and even add some pink accessories to complete the look.
Adidas Samba Jane Shoes ($110)
Who says you can’t dress cute and sporty at the same time? These Mary Jane-style sneakers from Adidas say otherwise.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle EVA Sandals ($60)
These Birkenstocks are water resistant, making them perfect for going to the pool or beach this summer.
Free People Beach Day Jelly Sandals ($38)
Who says you can’t dress cute and sporty at the same time? These Mary Jane-style sneakers from Adidas say otherwise.
Clarks Livia Sky ($100)
If you’ve been waiting to hop on the ballet flats trend, these are for you.
Crocs Brooklyn Animal Buckle Low Low ($55)
Don’t be afraid to add some animal print to your closet.
Adidas Women’s VL Court 3.0 Sneaker ($70)
These retro sneakers are cute for everyday wear.
Steve Madden Lazra Black ($80)
If you’ll be working this summer, these loafers are a great choice for a polished and stylish office look.
Adidas Taekwondo Mei Shoes ($110)
A unique spin on the classic mesh ballet flats.