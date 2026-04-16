Summer is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for a warm weather closet refresh — and that includes your shoes, too. This is a must if you’re entering a new era — like being a post-grad or doing a summer internship — and need some on-trend summer shoe options to wear with your seasonal looks. If you’re checking items off the ultimate summer bucket list, it doesn’t hurt to do it in style.

While your mind is likely on finishing up your semester (rightfully so), looking for jobs, or planning a trip this summer, you definitely need a wardrobe to match your plans, and shoes are not an accessory to overlook. They can easily make or break your outfit, and you’ll need a few good pairs of shoes for whatever your plans are.

So, to help you get the jump on your summer shopping, I’ve compiled a list of shoes you need for the summer that’ll surely make it on your next Pinterest board. You can thank me later.

Steve Madden Steve Madden Larina Pink Satin ($120) These shoes are definitely giving princess vibes. Pair this pink satin heel with a white or pink dress, and even add some pink accessories to complete the look. See on Steve Madden

Adidas Adidas Samba Jane Shoes ($110) Who says you can’t dress cute and sporty at the same time? These Mary Jane-style sneakers from Adidas say otherwise. See on Adidas

Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle EVA Sandals ($60) These Birkenstocks are water resistant, making them perfect for going to the pool or beach this summer. See on Anthropologie

Clarks Clarks Livia Sky ($100) If you’ve been waiting to hop on the ballet flats trend, these are for you. See on Clarks