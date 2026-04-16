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summer shoes 2026
summer shoes 2026
Crocs/Steve Madden/Adidas
Style > Fashion

13 Shoes For Summer 2026 To Add To Your Style Pinterest Board

Summer is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for a warm weather closet refresh — and that includes your shoes, too. This is a must if you’re entering a new era — like being a post-grad or doing a summer internship — and need some on-trend summer shoe options to wear with your seasonal looks. If you’re checking items off the ultimate summer bucket list, it doesn’t hurt to do it in style. 

While your mind is likely on finishing up your semester (rightfully so), looking for jobs, or planning a trip this summer, you definitely need a wardrobe to match your plans, and shoes are not an accessory to overlook. They can easily make or break your outfit, and you’ll need a few good pairs of shoes for whatever your plans are.

So, to help you get the jump on your summer shopping, I’ve compiled a list of shoes you need for the summer that’ll surely make it on your next Pinterest board. You can thank me later.

summer shoes 2026
Steve Madden

Steve Madden Bri Raffia Fruit Multi ($120)

These super cute stiletto pumps will elevate your look while showing off your personality.

See on Steve Madden
summer shoes 2026
Free People


Free People Zoe Platforms ($148)

Make a statement and be comfortable while sporting these platform heels.

See on Free People
summer shoes 2026
Steve Madden


Steve Madden Floria Denim ($130)

Pair these denim platform heels with a denim dress or mini skirt for a chic night out or festival look.

See on Steve Madden
summer shoes 2026
Dr. Martens


Dr. Martens Blaire Athena Leather Strap Sandals ($100)

Doc Martens doesn’t just sell their iconic boots, but perfect summer sandals, too.

See on Dr. Martens
summer shoes 2026
New Balance

New Balance 9060 ($160)

Heels are great, but sometimes, your feet need a break. Wear these while hanging with friends or running errands around town.

See on Foot Locker
summer shoes 2026
Steve Madden

Steve Madden Larina Pink Satin ($120)

These shoes are definitely giving princess vibes. Pair this pink satin heel with a white or pink dress, and even add some pink accessories to complete the look.

See on Steve Madden
summer shoes 2026
Adidas

Adidas Samba Jane Shoes ($110)

Who says you can’t dress cute and sporty at the same time? These Mary Jane-style sneakers from Adidas say otherwise.

See on Adidas
summer shoes 2026
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle EVA Sandals ($60)

These Birkenstocks are water resistant, making them perfect for going to the pool or beach this summer.

See on Anthropologie
summer shoes 2026
Free People

Free People Beach Day Jelly Sandals ($38)

Who says you can’t dress cute and sporty at the same time? These Mary Jane-style sneakers from Adidas say otherwise.

See on Free People
summer shoes 2026
Clarks

Clarks Livia Sky ($100)

If you’ve been waiting to hop on the ballet flats trend, these are for you.

See on Clarks
summer shoes 2026
Crocs

Crocs Brooklyn Animal Buckle Low Low ($55)

Don’t be afraid to add some animal print to your closet.

See on Crocs
summer shoes 2026
Adidas

Adidas Women’s VL Court 3.0 Sneaker ($70)

These retro sneakers are cute for everyday wear.

 See on Famous Footwear
summer shoes 2026
Steve Madden

Steve Madden Lazra Black ($80)

If you’ll be working this summer, these loafers are a great choice for a polished and stylish office look.

See on Steve Madden
summer shoes 2026
Adidas

Adidas Taekwondo Mei Shoes ($110)

A unique spin on the classic mesh ballet flats.

See on Adidas
Alisha Allison

Buffalo '24

Alisha Allison started as a national writer for the Entertainment/Culture section of Her Campus in January 2024.

Alisha graduated from University at Buffalo. She has gained journalism experience from writing stories for her journalism classes, as an assistant editor on the news desk (former staff and contributing writer) for her university’s student-led newspaper, and a writer for Her Campus Buffalo. She was on the executive board for two chapters of national organizations at UB. Alisha plans on attending law school in the future.

In her free time, she enjoys listening to music and spending time with her friends and family. She also likes watching television shows, movies, and video essays, and reading novels. 