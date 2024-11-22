Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter Store
Style > Fashion

Sabrina Carpenter’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes The Sweetest Merch

Deborah Anthonio

It feels like just yesterday the leaves started turning brown, the temperature started dropping, and jazz was softly playing nearly everywhere I went. Those autumn tunes have quickly turned to holiday cheer, as the holiday season is right around the corner. And if you haven’t heard, Sabrina Carpenter’s holiday Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, is set to come out on Dec. 6, and honestly, I’m super excited! The holidays are always a festive time — and even more so with Sabrina Carpenter. Not only that, but she just dropped her Holiday Gift Guide on her website, and it looks especially sweet. 


Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a friend, or a family member, Sabrina Carpenter’s Holiday Gift Guide will meet all your Christmas wishlist or secret Santa needs. Whether you prefer clothes, jewelry, cute accessories, or CDs to add to your collection, Carpenter has a ton of holiday merch — especially for all the super fans out there! There are references to her latest album Short n’ Sweet on almost all merch items. So get into the holiday spirit and shop these looks before they’re gone!

Bed Chem Sleep Kit ($30)
Bed Chem Sleep Kit
Sabrina Carpenter Store

This Bed Chem Sleep Kit will have you humming, “I bet we’d have really good bed chem,” all night long! The kit includes a satin pillowcase and eye mask with Short n’ Sweet references written on them. This sleep kit is super cute, and gives major Sabrina vibes.

Short n’ Sweet Pajama Set ($70)
Short n\' Sweet Pajama Set
Sabrina Carpenter Store

Pair this pajama set with the Bed Chem Sleep Kit and you’ve got a Carpenter bed collection! This pajama set is white with a red embroidered kiss on the button-up and shorts. Perfect for testing out your bed chem!

Please Please Please Cosmetics Bag ($30)
Please Please Please Cosmetics Bag
Sabrina Carpenter Store

Sabrina Carpenter is known for her feminine, ultra-pink makeup look and if you’re like me, you’ve been stocking up on dupes! This Please Please Cosmetics Bag is a perfect place to stash all of your makeup.

Short n’ Sweet Brown Tote Bag ($35)
Short n\' Sweet Brown Tote Bag
Sabrina Carpenter Store

This heavyweight tote bag is not only cute, it’s actually big enough to carry all my stuff in. You can show off your inner Carpenter by carrying this tote around your college campus!

Please Please Please Mirror ($45)
Please Please Please Mirror
Sabrina Carpenter Store

This embroidered mirror is perfect for days I want to emulate Sabrina Carpenter’s pop star look. With a rhinestone covered back and handle, it’s definitely something you’ll want to have when you just did your makeup so nice.

Dipsh*t Trucker Hat ($45)
dipsh*t trucker hat
Sabrina Carpenter Store

You’re definitely not a dipsh*t, but this rhinestone hat with a lyric from Carpenter’s newest album will definitely show off your knowledge of Carpenter lore!

Short n’ Sweet Tour Where Are Thou ($50)
Short n\' Sweet Tour Where Are Thou
Sabrina Carpenter Store

Where are thou? Why not uponeth me? You can have this shirt on you for only $50! Whether you were able to catch Carpenter’s tour or not, you can stay dreaming with this baby blue graphic tee.

Espresso Mini Cup & Saucer ($25)
espresso cup
Sabrina Carpenter Store

With this espresso cup and saucer set, you can sip espresso while listening to “Espresso.” That’s twice the amount of espresso!

Photo Crewneck ($70)
Photo Crewneck
Sabrina Carpenter Store

These crewnecks will keep you super warm this holiday season as you snuggle in to listen to your copy of Sabrina’s Christmas album! These cozy sweaters come in blue and pink.

