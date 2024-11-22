Sabrina Carpenter’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes The Sweetest Merch

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It feels like just yesterday the leaves started turning brown, the temperature started dropping, and jazz was softly playing nearly everywhere I went. Those autumn tunes have quickly turned to holiday cheer, as the holiday season is right around the corner. And if you haven’t heard, Sabrina Carpenter’s holiday Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, is set to come out on Dec. 6, and honestly, I’m super excited! The holidays are always a festive time — and even more so with Sabrina Carpenter. Not only that, but she just dropped her Holiday Gift Guide on her website, and it looks especially sweet.



Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a friend, or a family member, Sabrina Carpenter’s Holiday Gift Guide will meet all your Christmas wishlist or secret Santa needs. Whether you prefer clothes, jewelry, cute accessories, or CDs to add to your collection, Carpenter has a ton of holiday merch — especially for all the super fans out there! There are references to her latest album Short n’ Sweet on almost all merch items. So get into the holiday spirit and shop these looks before they’re gone!