So, you want to be a content creator and participate in the latest trends, but you don’t want to carry your tripod (that’s almost as tall as you) around. Well, look no further — there are some products that can solve this problem. Ring stand cases and other content creator-friendly phone accessories are quickly gaining traction among college students and busy professionals alike. In today’s fast-paced world, our phones are more than just a communication tool; they’re a way to achieve our influencer dreams.

There’s a few reasons why these innovative influencer products and cases are worth considering. They enhance your grip and overall stability, reduce strain on your hands when filming or taking photos, and many have sleek and stylish designs. Whether you’re in the middle of your influencer journey or you’re looking to start it, check out these products — one may be the tool you were missing for your next viral piece of content.

Popsockets The PopSockets Flex Mount is a game-changer for anyone looking to elevate their content creation, or just make life a little easier! If your phone case already features a PopSocket, this accessory allows you to securely attach it and have your phone propped up for any video you’re looking to make. Plus, it’s super easy to remove and reposition, so you can switch it up as often as your mood, or angle of content, changes! See On Popsockets

Casetify Not only are the designs aesthetically pleasing, these CASETiFY Ring Stand phone cases are a must-have for content creators who want to create videos that show strictly their face and a slight background. This case not only provides robust protection against everyday wear-and-tear, but you can easily prop your phone up on a ring light for hands-free filming and perfect lighting that will wow your followers. Say goodbye to awkward setups and hello to effortless content creation! See On Casetify

Moft The Moft Snap Phone Tripod Stand is an essential tool for new and upcoming content creators. This compact and lightweight tripod offers unbeatable stability, allowing you to capture stunning shots without the shakiness that can come with handheld filming. Its easy-to-use snap mechanism lets you switch between portrait and landscape modes effortlessly, making it perfect for everything from TikTok tutorials to Instagram Stories. See On Moft

Casekoo This product is a shockproof, rubbery grip phone case with a built-in magnetic kickstand. So, essentially, there are two words to describe this case and brand: fun and functional. This colorful case not only protects your phone from daily wear-and-tear, but also features a handy ring stand that makes shooting videos and taking selfies a breeze. The ring also allows for a secure grip, so you can confidently film your latest girl talk or capture the perfect shot without worrying about drops. See On Casekoo

Case-Mate/Kate Spade Have a MagSafe case that you’re not willing to give up? No problem! Case-Mate features a variety of singular MagSafe-compatible ring stands, including a sparkly stand from Kate Spade. With a sparkly design, this ring stand rotates at a 360-degree angle for an adjustable viewing experience, is compatible with iPhones 12 and up, and has “snap-on, snap-off” technology. See On Case-Mate

Spigen The Spigen Magnetic Tripod & Phone Stand is the ultimate companion for content creators who crave versatility and ease. This innovative product features a built-in magnetic connection that functions as a tripod, kickstand, or grip, making it great for capturing everything from GRWM videos to perfectly-framed photos with your friends. With its durable design, you can rest assured that your phone is well-protected while you focus on creating amazing content. See On Spigen

LuxyLemon The LuxyLemon Silver Diamond MagSafe Ring Holder is a stylish and functional accessory that every content creator should have in their toolkit. This dazzling ring holder not only adds a touch of glam to your phone, but it also provides a secure grip for all your filming and photography needs. Its MagSafe compatibility means you can easily attach and detach your phone from various accessories, ensuring a seamless transition from shooting to sharing. Whether you’re capturing a quick tutorial or setting up for a live stream, the ring holder allows for a comfortable grip and stable positioning, reducing the risk of drops. See On LuxyLemon

Pocket Tripod For the people who are a tad bit shy when creating content — and to the people who don’t want to be too visible recording your shopping routine in public — this product may be perfect for you. Introducing the Pocket Tripod Universal Kit. This credit card-sized, adjustable kit is an iPhone stand that can be placed on any flat surface. It’s discrete, functional, and at a great cost. Say goodbye to carrying around bulky tripods, and hello to complete convenience. See On Pocket Tripod

Tenikle This versatile phone holder can mount to any surface, and is great for any sized phone. In fact, this “tripod” has many features to ensure that your content is clear, focused, and free from any flaws. The Tenikle Pro has a long-lasting adhesion with advanced suction cups, sturdy legs to reduce bounciness for content that involves a lot of movement, and secures your phone tightly to prevent any dropping. Whether you’re looking to take advantage of its adhesive material to record your skin care routine in front of your bathroom mirror or you’re looking to bring it to the gym to show your new workouts, this is worth the buy! See On Tenikle

Octobuddy Speaking of suction cups, if you want something more sleek and less noticeable when recording, Octobuddy has the product for you. Their Silicone Double-Sided Suction Phone Case fits to any phone case and any surface. It’s also not a bulky material that won’t fit in your pocket, like other cases. This option is quick, convenient, and provides you with a still shot for any outfit check, makeup routine, or even a quick rant. See On Amazon

Joby From live-streaming to vlogging, Joby’s StandPoint iPhone case is a fantastic choice for content creators seeking a blend of protection and practicality. Designed with versatility in mind, this case features a built-in kickstand that lets you set your phone up for hands-free filming. Its durable design ensures that your device stays safe from bumps and scratches, so you can focus on creating without worry. Plus, the lightweight and sleek profile makes it easy to carry in your bag or pocket, ready for action whenever inspiration strikes. See On Joby