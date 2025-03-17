Here’s Where To Find Used Ralph Lauren Polo ID Bags To Get The Look For Less

Loved for their subtle elegance, versatility, distinctive gold hardware, and array of styles, the Ralph Lauren Polo ID bags are on everyone’s wishlist. The Polo ID collection was launched in 2022, inspired by a sense of adventure, romance, and optimism. It encompasses Ralph Lauren’s heritage and brand history and includes the most stunning everyday bags, which can be used in multiple ways.

While they have everything you could ever wish for in a handbag, Polo ID bags definitely aren’t cheap — the Polo ID Mini Shoulder Bag retails for around $498 and the Small Shoulder Bag sits around $598, and bigger sizes like the Large Shoulder Bag and Large Tote Bag go up from there (and $798 and $998, respectively). If you’ve been eagerly waiting to get your hands on your very own Ralph Lauren Polo ID bag but don’t want to spend too much, you’ve come to the right place. Here are six online stores where you can find used Ralph Lauren Polo ID bags at more affordable prices to get the look for less.

minimaliss.llc eBay eBay is a great place to find used premium bags at reasonable prices. They have multiple styles of the Ralph Lauren Polo ID bags available — including some that have never been worn.

treeeeeeee Mercari Mercari is an online marketplace that also offers various Ralph Lauren Polo ID bags in good condition, including designs in burgundy, suede, and leather.

Ralph Lauren Poshmark Poshmark has some great finds when it comes to pre-loved Polo ID Bags — not to mention you’re secured by their buyer’s protection policy if anything were to happen to your order.