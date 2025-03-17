Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
ralph lauren polo ID bags?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
ralph lauren polo ID bags?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Style > Fashion

Here’s Where To Find Used Ralph Lauren Polo ID Bags To Get The Look For Less

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Kristine Bakker

Loved for their subtle elegance, versatility, distinctive gold hardware, and array of styles, the Ralph Lauren Polo ID bags are on everyone’s wishlist. The Polo ID collection was launched in 2022, inspired by a sense of adventure, romance, and optimism. It encompasses Ralph Lauren’s heritage and brand history and includes the most stunning everyday bags, which can be used in multiple ways.

While they have everything you could ever wish for in a handbag, Polo ID bags definitely aren’t cheap — the Polo ID Mini Shoulder Bag retails for around $498 and the Small Shoulder Bag sits around $598, and bigger sizes like the Large Shoulder Bag and Large Tote Bag go up from there (and $798 and $998, respectively). If you’ve been eagerly waiting to get your hands on your very own Ralph Lauren Polo ID bag but don’t want to spend too much, you’ve come to the right place. Here are six online stores where you can find used Ralph Lauren Polo ID bags at more affordable prices to get the look for less.

ralph lauren polo id bag
Ralph Lauren
See On Ralph Lauren
ebay ralph lauren polo id bag
minimaliss.llc

eBay

eBay is a great place to find used premium bags at reasonable prices. They have multiple styles of the Ralph Lauren Polo ID bags available — including some that have never been worn.

ralph lauren suede polo id bag large
treeeeeeee

Mercari

Mercari is an online marketplace that also offers various Ralph Lauren Polo ID bags in good condition, including designs in burgundy, suede, and leather.

the real real animal print polo id bag
The Real Real

The Real Real

Another popular choice for secondhand luxury bags is The Real Real. The website sells authentic designer bags, including the cutest Polo ID Bag in animal print.  

ralph lauren large leather polo id bag
Ralph Lauren

Poshmark

Poshmark has some great finds when it comes to pre-loved Polo ID Bags — not to mention you’re secured by their buyer’s protection policy if anything were to happen to your order.

depop blue polo id bag
barbzarianator

Depop

Depop is another amazing website for used bags. You can also find rare finds there, like the Polo Beaded ID Shoulder Bag. Another great option is this Blue Polo ID Shoulder Bag ($270).

vinted polo id bag velvet blue
Ralph Lauren

Vinted

Although Vinted doesn’t have as many options as other secondhand online stores, you’re more likely to find unique items for almost half the price, like this Blue Velvet Polo ID Bag ($263).

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Kristine Bakker is a Style Intern at Her Campus Media. She's a senior at LIM College in New York City, majoring in Fashion Media and minoring in Sustainability. She was previously the Fashion Director for her college's student-run magazine The Lexington Line. In her free time, she enjoys reading, exploring new places, shopping, and scrolling through Pinterest for outfit inspirations.