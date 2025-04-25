A new iOS app just launched, and it’s for the chronic online shoppers (me included). Phia was created by Gen Z entrepreneurs Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni, who met as roommates at Stanford University. The shopping app brings users the best of both worlds, allowing them to compare new and secondhand prices on fashion items with the use of AI. And the best part? The app is free and available to download now.

The co-founders developed the app’s concept while they were at Stanford. Gates and Kianni are both passionate about fashion and the climate, and say they found it frustrating to endlessly scroll and search for a piece of clothing across multiple secondhand websites. That’s where Phia came in — it’s designed to act like your own personal shopping assistant, helping you navigate online shopping in a faster, more efficient, and sustainable way.

“We, like so many consumers, want to shop smarter and make the most of our money,” Kianni said in a press release. “Great secondhand options exist, but they’re scattered across hundreds of websites — and no one has time to search them all. Our patented model solves that pain point by delivering instant price insights and better options to help customers make smarter, faster decisions with their money.”

For Gates, the app is all about giving consumers the option to navigate eCommerce in an easy, stress free way. “Shoppers are navigating an overwhelming number of options across retail and resale, often without the tools to confidently assess value. With Phia, we’ve built an AI-powered platform that brings clarity to that process — personalizing insights in real time so users can make smarter decisions instantly,” she says. “It’s about delivering the right answer, at the right moment, in just one click.”

To save you time and money, Phia is also available as a chrome extension that allows you to find the best prices while you’re actively online shopping. Whether you’re looking to gift someone, shopping for an event, or simply browsing your favorite retailers on a weekly basis, Phia instantly compares new and secondhand prices on the item you’re viewing.

If you’re wondering whether the app is actually trustworthy, its credentials prove it is. Phia was created by a team of engineers that have backgrounds at companies like Pinterest, Meta, and Amazon. The app collects data from secondhand fashion websites we all know and love, including The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, Poshmark, eBay, and ThredUp. It also works with all kinds of fashion brands, ranging from Louis Vuitton to Nike.

If you’re eager to take advantage of the platform, simply download it for free from the App Store and add the chrome extension to Safari. When you’re shopping, click the “Should I Buy This?” button, and Phia will find you cheaper alternatives to the item you’re looking for. It’s that easy.