Theories About Glossier’s New Perfume Are Taking Over Social Media

Following the massive success of their premiere fragrance, You, Glossier seems ready to release more, and fans are already super excited. In a cryptic Instagram post, Glossier shared a 17-second Reel showing different “ingredients” used for something special they announced would be revealed on Oct. 3, 2024. The reel showed a total of eight ingredients split into two parts, leading fans to believe that not only one, but two new fragrances will be released the first week of October.

In the comments on the Reel post, many fans expressed their excitement while others tried to decode the video’s elements, attempting to decipher precisely what the fragrance — or fragrances — could be. “Hmm… amber, violet, frankincense, palo santo… plum iris, amber sandalwood? Is there any hope for an orange blossom neroli scent?” one user asked after naming all of the ingredients shown in the Reel. “A new fragrance?” Another fan wrote. The official Glossier IG page replied, “👀👀,” leading fans to confirm that it is a new perfume.

In the Glossier Reddit community, someone posted a screenshot from Instagram influencer Caroline Stern’s Stories, where she shared that she had received the PR box for the perfume(s). In the box, there is a short poem at the top, with a big red sticker in the middle that reads, “TAP PHONE HERE.” Then, focus the camera on this label to capture your exclusive first impression.” Right under the label is a small red lock that can only be opened using a passcode, which would be sent on Sept. 26.

Users shared their excitement in the comments: “If I got this, I’d try every passcode known to man or just shred/rip the box,” one user wrote. “It’s a paper box. I’d cut a hole and smell it immediately. I have ZERO self-control when it comes to perfume. And another TikTok influencer, @mirandawillcry, did just that — and posted it to her TikTok for all Glossier fans to see.

In another Instagram reel, Glossier posted a silhouette of a hand holding and spraying what looks like a travel-size perfume bottle. The handler sprayed the perfume thrice, and fans began sharing their theories and hopes about what would come. Two theories have continued floating around in both Reels’ comment sections. The first is that fans believe this perfume will use the orange blossom neroli scent — a very popular scent in the Glossier community that’s used in the Body Hero products. Some others believe it may be the original You perfume scent, which changed back in 2022.

Another user commented, “Body Hero perfume 🥹👉👈,” and Glossier replied, “Maybe, maybe not 🤐.”

Whatever scent is set to be released — and whether it’s one new perfume or two — fans are already undoubtedly excited about the upcoming launch and can’t wait to add it to their perfume collection.