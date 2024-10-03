As the iconic Paris Fashion Week wrapped up for 2024, the City of Lights left us with a dazzling array of fashion trends that are sure to influence wardrobes around the globe. This season, Paris was a spectacle of both boundary-pushing designs and timeless elegance, with fashion houses like Chanel, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino unveiling collections that set the tone for what we’ll be seeing on streets and campuses everywhere.

From delicate sheer fabrics that play with transparency to bold bows and intricate crochet, this year’s shows were a masterclass in blending historical references with contemporary chic. Power dressing made its triumphant return, proving that fashion can both empower and make a statement, while vintage-inspired lingerie trends offered a fresh twist on romantic, undergarment-inspired looks. Whether you’re looking to embrace the boldest trends or prefer to integrate subtle high-fashion touches into your everyday wardrobe, Paris Fashion Week has something for everyone.

Paris Fashion Week, which ran from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1, left us with plenty of inspiration to elevate your style this season. To help you stay ahead of the trends, I’ve curated a list of the hottest runway looks and offered some tips on how to seamlessly incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe.