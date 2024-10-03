As the iconic Paris Fashion Week wrapped up for 2024, the City of Lights left us with a dazzling array of fashion trends that are sure to influence wardrobes around the globe. This season, Paris was a spectacle of both boundary-pushing designs and timeless elegance, with fashion houses like Chanel, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino unveiling collections that set the tone for what we’ll be seeing on streets and campuses everywhere.
From delicate sheer fabrics that play with transparency to bold bows and intricate crochet, this year’s shows were a masterclass in blending historical references with contemporary chic. Power dressing made its triumphant return, proving that fashion can both empower and make a statement, while vintage-inspired lingerie trends offered a fresh twist on romantic, undergarment-inspired looks. Whether you’re looking to embrace the boldest trends or prefer to integrate subtle high-fashion touches into your everyday wardrobe, Paris Fashion Week has something for everyone.
Paris Fashion Week, which ran from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1, left us with plenty of inspiration to elevate your style this season. To help you stay ahead of the trends, I’ve curated a list of the hottest runway looks and offered some tips on how to seamlessly incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe.
- Sheer
-
Transparency is having a major moment, and it’s not just confined to the catwalk. Sheer fabrics have become a ubiquitous trend across the fashion landscape. At the Saint Laurent Spring 2025 show, Zoe Kravitz turned heads in a black lace and sheer mini dress, proving that when it comes to sheer, less is definitely more. Isabel Marant captured imaginations with a metallic sheer ensemble that shimmered with allure. Victoria Beckham offered a more refined interpretation of the trend, with a sleek black gown that artfully hinted at the silhouette beneath.
How to wear it on campus: Don a sheer top over a bralette or tank, paired with high-waisted jeans or a leather skirt. Mixing delicate fabrics with structured pieces will give you a chic and composed ensemble. Try a sheer blouse under a blazer for class, or layer a sheer skirt over a sleek bodysuit for a night out with friends.
- Bows
-
Bows continue to command attention this season, effortlessly transforming simple pieces into works of extraordinary flair. Chanel’s Spring 2025 RTW collection featured an intricate blush pink, open-weave fabric accentuated by a wide black belt with an oversized bow that boldly emphasizes the waist. Valentino embraced the trend by adorning sleek white fabrics with bold black bows, creating a striking visual contrast. Meanwhile, Zuhair Murad opted for drama, embellishing a stunning pink gown with similarly-bold black bows, enhancing both the color and the silhouette.
How to wear it on campus: Integrate bows into your accessories, like a bow-tied velvet headband or barrette. For those who prefer subtle details, opt for pieces that have bow-tie closures or straps.
- Crochet
-
Crochet is no longer just for grandma’s blankets. Designers have made it clear that this intricate, handwoven style is here to stay. Elie Saab showcased crochet in his Spring 2025 RTW collection, combining delicate textures with earthy tones, creating looks that were both elegant and effortlessly chic. His designs featured crochet dresses, tops, skirts, and pants, bringing a sophisticated take to boho-chic. Anya Taylor-Joy made waves during Paris Fashion Week in a cream crochet skirt and top set by Dior. She sported a nude-toned crochet gown with sheer fabric underneath to add movement and sophistication. Magda Butrym further embraced the trend, infusing her Spring 2025 collection with elaborate embroidered and crochet designs, bringing a whole new meaning to knots and loops.
How to wear it on campus: Crochet pieces like a top or skirt can be the focal point of your outfit. Balance the intricate texture with simple, sleek basics like jeans or tailored pants. For chillier days, a crochet sweater over a collared shirt adds a preppy twist.
- Power Dressing
-
Power dressing made a striking return at Paris Fashion Week, with designers like Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent redefining what it means to exude strength and sophistication through fashion. Tailored blazers, sharp shoulders, and structured suits took center stage in collections that emphasized clean lines, strong silhouettes, and luxurious fabrics. Rokh took an artistic approach, using bold layering, frayed edges, and ruffles to modernize the traditional suit. Alexander McQueen showcased expertly-tailored and draped suits that highlighted the beauty of fluidity in strong silhouettes. Saint Laurent took a more retro approach to power dressing with a classic oversized gray suit. The double-breasted jacket, broad lapels, and loose fit create a timeless, powerful image that commands respect and exudes self-assurance. This season, power dressing isn’t just about looking polished — it’s about making a statement. Whether it’s a bold monochrome suit, wide-leg trousers paired with a cropped blazer, or dramatic shoulder pads, these looks were all about commanding attention with elegance.
How to wear it on campus: Opt for an oversized blazer layered over a fitted turtleneck or blouse, paired with wide-leg trousers or tailored pants. Add a chunky belt to define your waist or elevate the look with heeled boot for a modern take on the classic power suit.
- Vintage-inspired Lingerie
-
The allure of vintage-inspired undergarments made a huge splash on the runways, blending historical references with modern flair. Valentino delved into this theme with daring flair, showcasing corset-inspired sheer tops adorned with frills and ruffles and high-waisted briefs. Chloé embraced a vintage lingerie aesthetic throughout, featuring an array of bras, slips, petticoats, and even pantaloons in exquisite sheer and lace fabrics. Think airy cotton voile with lace insets, silk bloomers, and delicate lingerie-inspired details. Elevating the trend, Balenciaga’s Spring 2025 collection took it to the next level with trompe-l’œil bras, garters, and hosiery embroidered onto flesh-toned bodysuits.
How to wear it on campus: Pair a vintage-inspired slip dress with a chunky cardigan for an effortlessly chic, comfortable look. You can also layer a corset-style top over a long-sleeve shirt to channel the underwear-as-outerwear trend while keeping it practical for everyday wear.