13 New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas, Depending On Where You’re Celebrating

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to splurge on new items to elevate your fashion game. Everyone wants to look and feel their best as they head into the new year. Finding the perfect outfit may feel like a challenge. Whether you’re headed to a festive party, cozy gathering, or a late night watching fireworks, your New Year’s Eve outfit should reflect how you want to ring in the new year — comfortably and confidently.
The beauty of New Year’s Eve is that you can step out of your comfort zone and set the tone for the new year. It’s a night for fun, creativity, and personal expression, which means you can experiment with different styles ranging from sequin-covered dresses to sleek, all-black looks that still give that celebratory vibe.
It’s never too early to get started preparing your New Year’s Eve outfit — especially with the Black Friday deals right around the corner. Here’s the ultimate style guide for New Year’s Eve outfit ideas, depending on how you’re celebrating. And don’t forget — it’s important to swing by your local grocery store or Party City to grab some glasses, beads, or any other New Year’s Eve accessories to spice up your look. Whether you’re looking to turn heads or stay comfy, you’ll find plenty of inspiration to end 2024 in style and ring in 2025 feeling your best.
- New Year’s Eve Party Outfit Idea
-
If you plan to go to a club or high-energy NYE party, you’ll want an outfit that’s equally as festive. Think sequins, metallic, leather, and lots of sparkles. Try this sparkly Lovers and Friends Ryland Jumpsuit ($220, Revolve), or this sheer Subsurface Liquid Tank ($120, Revolve) paired with these AGOLDE Dame High Rise Wide Leg jeans ($258, Revolve).
- Fireworks New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas
-
If you plan on watching fireworks or attending an outdoor festival, being warm is key. Add layers to any outfit to keep it stylish and comfortable. The classy Rue Sophie Amelia Long Sleeve Top ($88, Revolve) paired with Reformation’s Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans ($168, Reformation) is the perfect outfit to add fun accessories to and keep you warm.
- New Year’s Eve House Party Outfit Idea
-
If you’re celebrating at a friend’s house, you can keep it cute and comfy but still look put together. Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a gold top. Make the Retrofete Jamie Top (Revolve, $198) the focus of your outfit, paired with the iconic and comfortable Zara TRF Wide-Leg High-Waist Full Length Jeans ($50, Zara).
- Dinner & Drinks New Year’s Eve Date Night
-
Looking for a New Year’s Eve kiss? Wear a fashionable and celebratory outfit to ring in the new year with someone special. Spring for a flirty dress like the Lexi Clothing Lisandra Dress ($278, Lexi Clothing) or a fun Meshki Corinna Modal One Shoulder Top ($59, Meshki) paired with your favorite dark-washed jeans.
- New Year’s Eve Night-In Outfit Idea
-
Celebrating at home doesn’t mean you can’t still dress up! Buy a new loungewear set to wake up and start in 2025 in comfort and style. Target is home to my favorite pajama sets, thanks to their extreme comfort and cuteness. Feel your best in the Adore Me Women’s Lora PJ Sleepwear set ($28, Target).
- New Year’s Eve Gala Outfit Idea
-
If you’re attending a fancy black-tie event or gala, it’s important to master a sophisticated and elegant look. Add glittery accessories to add a touch of NYE to your outfit. The Nookie Lumiere Gown ($449, Revolve) is the perfect gown to turn heads in. The Meshki Massie Slinky and Mesh Maxi Dress ($99, Meshki) is a sleek and unique alternative for those looking to spend less.
- New Year’s Eve Beach Bonfire Outfit Idea
-
For those lucky enough to be near a beach, it’s important to find a warm outfit that spares you from the nighttime beach breeze. The Meshki Charlotte Off Shoulder Knit Long Sleeve Top ($85, Meshki) is the perfect top to keep you protected from the cold, and looks way better than wearing a sweatshirt. Pair this with comfortable jeans like the Mango High-Waist Wideleg Jeans ($90, Mango).
- New Year’s Eve Casual Dinner Outfit Idea
-
If NYE isn’t necessarily your thing or your celebration is more relaxed, go for a more effortlessly-chic look. The SNDYS x Revolve Emiliana Top ($66, Revolve) is the perfect top for any casual dinner plans, and not just for New Year’s Eve. Pair the top with these Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans ($90, Abercrombie) and your favorite pair of bold kitten heels for a pop of color.
- New Year’s Eve Concert Outfit Idea
-
Ringing in the New Year with a rave? Take the typical rave outfit and add maximum amounts of glitter and metallic to make the night even more special. The key to any rave is a trusted black mini skirt. For good quality and an affordable price, Edikted’s Aisha Low-Rise Mini Skirt ($22, Edikted) is a staple in my party wardrobe. Finish the look off with this fierce Jaded London Leopard Zene Backless Top ($60, Jaded London) or this unique Jaded London Slinky Tank Top ($48, Revolve). Don’t forget to add a pair of tall, black, heeled boots.
- Neighborhood Celebration NYE Outfit Idea
-
If you’re celebrating with neighbors, consider wearing a casual and comfortable outfit that can be doubled as an outfit for a party. The superdown Paz Tank Top ($58, Revolve) is the perfect gold tank top that’s a mixture of family-friendly and party. Pair this top with any plain jeans — I recommend the H&M Straight High Jeans ($40, H&M).
- New Year’s Eve Bar Outfit Idea
-
Too cool for a crowded club? Celebrate the new year at a chic bar or lounge, making sure you have space to ring in the new year with maximum enjoyment. Try the flirty Michael Lauren Eric Top ($88, Revolve). Add a fun pop of color with this Meshki Coralia Faux Leather Bubble Mini Skirt ($85, Meshki). This outfit perfectly pairs with mini black kitten heels.
- New Year’s Eve Ski Resort Outfit Ideas
-
Whether you’re celebrating après ski or on the slopes, you’ll still want to dress warmly and in style. Cozy around the fire in a classic turtleneck, like Zara’s Basic Knit Soft Sweater ($48, Zara), paired with the We The Free Firecracker Flare Jeans ($168, Free People). The star detailing on these jeans make them the perfect pop of color, and they’re so fun for the new year.
- New Year’s Eve Ice Skating Outfit Idea
-
Even if you’re participating in winter activities, you can still incorporate style into your NYE look. Grab some basic leggings, like the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28″ ($98, Lululemon), and style them with a fun top to be the focal point of the outfit, like the Heartloom Sivan Top ($89, Revolve). To protect yourself from the cold, I recommend The Super Puff Shorty puffer jacket ($275, Artizia).