12 New Year’s Eve Hair Ideas From TikTok That Are All Glitz & Glam

The sparkly outfits, the bright colors, the champagne. What’s there not to love about New Year’s Eve? In my personal opinion, NYE is the most fabulous holiday of all. Who doesn’t want to go all-out to ring in the new year in style? And what better way to pair your NYE outfit than with these trendy New Year’s Eve hair ideas from TikTok?
New Year’s Eve fashion makes it hard to not want to be dressed to the nines — I know I wish I could rock those glittery outfits everyday. I always remember how I’m dressed to start the new year, because personally, I really believe it sets your year up on the right track. Plus, a new year marks a fresh new start, making it the perfect time to try something new, whether it’s switching up your makeup routine, your wardrobe, or your hair.
You know what they say — hair holds memories. So no matter if 2024 was filled with amazing experiences or some moments you are in need of moving on from, a new hairstyle is the ultimate way to unlock a new era for yourself. And what better day to start than NYE? This is the perfect time to freshen up your look. Start your fresh new year with these NYE hair ideas from TikTok.
- Braids & Pearls
-
If you’re looking for a hairstyle that is sure to sparkle just as bright as New Year’s Eve fireworks, then this is the hairstyle for you. This style is the center of attention and still as chic as you can get. Start by braiding two side pieces and separating your hair with them. Take the two front pieces and lay them flat, and add some pearls and glitter for the over-the-top look.
- High-Braided Headband
-
This is a great heatless hairstyle if you want to rock your natural hair this NYE. Add a braided headband to spice up your natural hair — especially if you already have those perfectly-sculpted natural curls — to create a more laidback, fun hairstyle. Take two pieces on the sides, braid them, and wrap them around your head to create the headband look.
- Mini Ponytails
-
Mini ponytails are a playful style to ring in the New Year with. This is an easy heatless look that’ll give you a fun and fresh style. Take a section of your hair and tie it off with mini rubber bands to create the micro ponytail look. It’s a unique style, but not too extravagant.
- Extra Messy Updo
-
Slick back hairstyles are a thing of the past, and nothing says New Year’s 2025 more than a messy updo! It is the ideal vibe for the last night of the year — combining the clean girl trends of 2024 with the more voluminous styles that are sure to be trending in the new year. Start with curling all of your hair and pulling it up very loosely. Then, tuck the front pieces back for a full updo.
- Bubble Pony With Bows
-
2024 was the year of bows, so what better way to close out this era than with the year’s biggest trend? This bubble pony is easy and heatless, and adding bows is the perfect 2024 style touch. Put your hair up in a ponytail and add mini rubber bands down your hair. Pull your hair apart to separate and create the “bubble” look, and tie on some sparkly bows to match the NYE vibe.
- Half-Up, Half-Down Pony
-
A half-up, half-down pony is a great way to add some volume to your look while still having your hair up. It’s the best of both worlds — the chicness of an updo and the flowy style of curls. Start by circling your hair and sectioning the top into a small pony, then pull it through the top again to add all that volume.
- Curly Hair Updo
-
This is the ultimate way to do an updo for naturally-curly hair, and what better time to try it out than New Year’s Eve? Start by styling your natural curls, and instead of holding them up with a hair tie, just attach them to your head with bobby pins, so they keep that naturally-voluminous style. Add some sparkly bobby pins with gems on them for a glam NYE style touch.
- Curls With Gems
-
If you’re looking for something to add to your Christmas list this year, this hair bedazzler is That Girl! Who didn’t love bedazzling their clothes when they were younger? And now, you can do it to your hair. Start by styling your hair in curls, but keep the top section sleek to your scalp. Take your hair gem tool and add those final, sparkly NYE touches.
- ’90s Twist Bun
-
The ’90s twist bun is the ultimate vintage throwback style to try this NYE. To create it, separate your hair into a ponytail, and take small sections to twist and wrap into your head. The wrapping technique makes this the perfect holiday look, literally looking like a gift bow. How festive!
- Curled Bun
-
If you can’t decide between a bun or curls this New Year’s Eve, then this curly bun is an ideal option for you. Start by curling your hair, leaving the front pieces out to curl on their own. Then pull pieces into a bun, layering them to create a curled look around the bun. It’s a chic and stylish way to ring in the New Year.
- Side Piece
-
A side piece may be a simple style, but if styled correctly, it can be super classy — and will surely not be too overdone. Start by curling your hair (or touching up any natural curls to make them extra bouncy), then flip your hair to the side and add some gemmed bobby pins to embellish.
- Low-Braided Headband
-
If you want that fun, braided look but also want your hair to be flowy for NYE, try out this look. Just take two side pieces of hair and braid them, then separating them to be extra wide. Instead of attaching them directly to your head, let them lay lower, pinning them with an oversized clip that can even match your NYE outfit!