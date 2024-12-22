12 New Year’s Eve Hair Ideas From TikTok That Are All Glitz & Glam

The sparkly outfits, the bright colors, the champagne. What’s there not to love about New Year’s Eve? In my personal opinion, NYE is the most fabulous holiday of all. Who doesn’t want to go all-out to ring in the new year in style? And what better way to pair your NYE outfit than with these trendy New Year’s Eve hair ideas from TikTok?

New Year’s Eve fashion makes it hard to not want to be dressed to the nines — I know I wish I could rock those glittery outfits everyday. I always remember how I’m dressed to start the new year, because personally, I really believe it sets your year up on the right track. Plus, a new year marks a fresh new start, making it the perfect time to try something new, whether it’s switching up your makeup routine, your wardrobe, or your hair.

You know what they say — hair holds memories. So no matter if 2024 was filled with amazing experiences or some moments you are in need of moving on from, a new hairstyle is the ultimate way to unlock a new era for yourself. And what better day to start than NYE? This is the perfect time to freshen up your look. Start your fresh new year with these NYE hair ideas from TikTok.

Braids & Pearls

@brookiesburner Hairstyle for your New Year’s Eve parties 🎊🫶🏽 #nyehairstyles #nyehairstyle #foryou #fy #holidayhairstyle #holidayhairideas ♬ BELLAKEO – Peso Pluma & Anitta If you’re looking for a hairstyle that is sure to sparkle just as bright as New Year’s Eve fireworks, then this is the hairstyle for you. This style is the center of attention and still as chic as you can get. Start by braiding two side pieces and separating your hair with them. Take the two front pieces and lay them flat, and add some pearls and glitter for the over-the-top look.

High-Braided Headband

Mini Ponytails

Extra Messy Updo

@haiirologybyjen NYE Messy Updo Hairstyle! #nyehair #nyehairideas #messyupdobun #messyupdotutorial #messyupdo #easyupdohairstyle #hairtok ♬ Murder On The Dancefloor – Sophie Ellis-Bextor Slick back hairstyles are a thing of the past, and nothing says New Year’s 2025 more than a messy updo! It is the ideal vibe for the last night of the year — combining the clean girl trends of 2024 with the more voluminous styles that are sure to be trending in the new year. Start with curling all of your hair and pulling it up very loosely. Then, tuck the front pieces back for a full updo.

Bubble Pony With Bows

Half-Up, Half-Down Pony

Curly Hair Updo

@allthingsolive Rate this NYE hairstyle 🎆🎇✨ my pins are old but i linked similar ones on my amazon storefront 🫶🏼 #curls #curlyhair #tutorial #updo #messybun ♬ my love mine all mine sped up – ✰ This is the ultimate way to do an updo for naturally-curly hair, and what better time to try it out than New Year’s Eve? Start by styling your natural curls, and instead of holding them up with a hair tie, just attach them to your head with bobby pins, so they keep that naturally-voluminous style. Add some sparkly bobby pins with gems on them for a glam NYE style touch.

Curls With Gems

@berenicegss Super easy hairstyle💕✨ #hairstyle #hairstyletutorial #nye ♬ original sound – KristyLee✨ If you’re looking for something to add to your Christmas list this year, this hair bedazzler is That Girl! Who didn’t love bedazzling their clothes when they were younger? And now, you can do it to your hair. Start by styling your hair in curls, but keep the top section sleek to your scalp. Take your hair gem tool and add those final, sparkly NYE touches.

’90s Twist Bun

Curled Bun

Side Piece

Low-Braided Headband