If Neutrogena’s makeup remover wipes are your go-to at the end of a long day, you might need to double-check your stash — a batch of the makeup wipes has been recalled due to bacterial contamination. Here’s everything you need to know about the Neutrogena makeup wipes recall and how to check if your wipes have been affected.

The Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes have been one of the brand’s long-time bestsellers. Kenvue Brands LLC, Neutrogena’s parent company, voluntarily issued a recall on Sept. 19 after an internal investigation discovered that multiple cases of the single-use wipes tested positive for a bacteria called pluralibacter gergoviae. Kenvue stated in an email that the recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution,” and confirmed that no other Neutrogena products were at risk of exposure to the bacteria. The FDA recently updated the recall classification on Oct. 3 to a Class II mid-level threat with potential impact on immunocompromised individuals and, more rarely, healthy individuals.

Pluralibacter gergoviae is a type of bacteria that usually lives in water and can cause infections like sepsis, respiratory distress, urinary tract infections, eye infections, and more — especially in those with weakened immune systems, according to the Journal of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. The bacteria is a frequent cause of recalls in the cosmetics industry due to “its resistance to many common preservatives and its potential to cause infections,” according to Melbec Microbiology.

Neutrogena is issuing a recall for its Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes in 50-count and 25-count packs. The FDA says the wipes may be contaminated with a bacteria that could cause serious infections, including sepsis. @DavidMuir reports. https://t.co/QzCTi776bC pic.twitter.com/FLQKk4KaQU — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 25, 2025

Luckily, the recall has only impacted four states and 1,312 cases of the product, with each case containing 12 packages. Here’s how to check if you may have been exposed to the recall: First, the product specifically to look for in the recall is the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, 50-count, 25-pack. The potentially-contaminated wipes were only sold in four states: Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. The lot number affected is 1835U6325A. The lot number can be found on the back of the towelette pouch written in a light grey font. If you find the wipes you own match the information of the wipes that have been recalled, throw away your pack. You can visit the Neutrogena website and fill out a form to be reimbursed for your purchase.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dara Spearman settled any concerns in an interview with Today, stating that using products contaminated by the bacteria “could cause some temporary health issues, but nothing serious is likely to occur.”

Neutrogena also released a statement regarding the recall, saying, “The health and safety of the consumers who use our products is our top priority.”