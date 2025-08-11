Milania Giudice Hates To Be Boring

You may know Milania Giudice as the TV personality and daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. But Giudice is just like us — another college student heading back to campus this fall. As an incoming sophomore at the University of Tampa, she’s gearing up for move-in day and transitioning from dorm living to an apartment. “My dorm aesthetic [last year] was pink and a lot of pillows that had a lot of prints on them… But for this year, I am going for coastal vibes,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “I don’t want it to feel like the Jersey shore — somebody’s Jersey shore house where you see seashells everywhere — but I want it to be coastal, a blue and white vibe. That’s the vibe I’m going for this year.”

Giudice’s style is part of what inspired her new back-to-school collection with SHEIN, out on Aug. 11 on shein.com. The curated line includes exclusive dorm decor, plus beauty and self-care essentials perfect for heading back to campus. It was a seamless fit for Giudice, who knows the power a few good decor items can make in college. “When you get to a dorm, it doesn’t feel like home. It’s just a plain bed and a desk, it’s nothing,” she says. “So when you go to college, you definitely want to make it feel way more homey, because you’re also away from your home.”

Giudice’s mom helped play a big part in decorating her dorm when she started her college career at Tampa. “When I was going into my freshman year, my mom made sure my dorm room was very homey with all the pillows, the LED lights, the headboard, and all the physical accessories to go around my desk — just so it felt more like my room,” she says.

Giudice also likes to switch up her personal style often. “I really hate to be boring,” she says. “I like to wear a lot of fun clothing, jewelry, and sunglasses. So I would definitely say: add to every outfit. Whatever I’m wearing I’ll always add more,” she says. One fall fashion prediction she has? “I’ve been seeing jorts a lot, and I haven’t seen those in a while, so I think that’s a trend that’s coming back.”

After she’s settled in her apartment, Giudice will be back to work this fall semester studying advertisement and public relations. She’s also a member of the Gamma Pi chapter of Sigma Delta Tau sorority, which she joined last fall. There are a lot of extracurriculars that college students may want to take part in — SHEIN’s Campus Ambassador program is one of them — so staying focused is key. “Going into college is very exciting, but it’s also very nerve wracking. It gets really busy and really chaotic, so you might not realize it,” she says.

Her advice for incoming freshmen? “Don’t get too focused on finding new friends and going out. Really be focused on school as well. Keep up with your homework, have a schedule, and know everything you have to do. Some people will wake up the next day and be like, Oh my god, I have a test tomorrow. When you’re on top of everything, it will keep your future self less stressed.”

And when you need it, “ask around if you need help,” she says. “That’s what my mom always said to me growing up. Never be afraid to ask anybody, because everyone will help you.”