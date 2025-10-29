Mielle Organics Is Empowering The Next Generation Of Curls With Their HBCU Tour

For many HBCU students, hair is more than just a style — it’s culture, identity, and self-expression. Students spend their time in college discovering their personal style, testing new looks, and figuring out what works best for their natural hair textures. Finding the right products often becomes a journey of its own, and it’s done on a college student budget. Mielle Organics CEO and founder Monique Rodriguez gets that. “Even though the budget is tight, how can we still provide access so you can still make sure that you’re maintaining your hair even when you are away at school?” Rodriguez tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview.

Rodriguez and Mielle Organics are redefining what it means for beauty brands to show up for their community through its Mi-Curl Out Homecoming Tour. As one of the fastest-growing Black-founded and women-led global beauty brands, Mielle is bridging the gap for HBCU students who often face challenges accessing quality hair care and education.

The tour made its final stop at Hampton University the weekend of Oct. 25, transforming parts of the campus into an interactive beauty experience that celebrated curls, culture, and confidence. Inside Mielle’s signature pink bus, students could enjoy the “Smell, Shine, and Sip” stations, where they tested and smelled products, sipped mocktails inspired by Mielle’s collections, and learned more about the brand’s latest launches.

“Mielle is a brand that continues to invest in our community with education, entrepreneurship, and mentorship,” Rodriguez says. “We really just want to show that we are here, we’re not going anywhere, and we want to continue to deliver you with great products, and also more for the community. We want to meet our consumers where they are, and they’re right here on these HBCU campuses.”

Accessibility and empowerment are at the heart of the Mi-Curl Out Tour — two pillars the brand says they are focusing on. “When I started my journey as an entrepreneur, there was a lack of accessibility to great products,” Rodriguez explains. “I saw that there was a void in the market for a lack of education, a lack of relatability, and a lack of great products. So I feel that it’s my duty that as I continue to climb this ladder of success, that it’s not just about me, but how can I pour back into the community that serves me as well? And that is creating access, resources, mentorship, and funding for the community.”

Beyond affordability, education is another primary focus for Mielle. Rodriguez emphasizes that caring for natural hair is about more than just the right products. “Our goal is to make sure that we’re educating our consumers on how to take care of their hair, and how to have the right technique,” she says. “It’s not just about having the right products, but you also have to have the right technique.”

Many students at Hampton University shared the challenges of caring for their natural hair, including experiencing damage and restarting their natural hair journey. “I did a big chop last year, so I used some of Mielle’s products,” says Daryn, a first-year student. “It definitely helped me out with getting my curl pattern back.”

Mi-Angel, another first-year student and Mielle brand ambassador, shares a similar experience. “I had a lot of damage freshman year, so I cut my hair and had to restart,” she says. “But over time, it grew a lot. I love Mielle’s Curl Defining Mousse — it defines my curls without making them crunchy.”

As for Rodriguez’s personal favorites from her brand? She swears by the iconic Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, along with the Mango & Tulsi Styling Gel, and she’s especially excited about the upcoming Kalahari Melon collection.

And when it comes to protecting her own curls, Rodriguez keeps it simple: “My go-to protective style is a good braid-up with clip-ins that match my texture,” she says, laughing. “People never know the difference, and that’s how I protect my hair.”

This isn’t Mielle’s first time investing in HBCU students. The brand has built lasting partnerships with institutions such as FAMU, Howard, and Hampton, supporting student athletes and campus initiatives. “This is not anything new to us. This is something that we’ve been doing in the community. And so we just want to continue amplifying it and growing and scaling it to the next level.”