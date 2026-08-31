Back-to-school season is officially upon us, and LYS Beauty is helping kick things off for college students. Making beauty history, LYS is the first-ever Black-women-owned clean makeup brand to be sold at Sephora, and now, it’s coming directly to your campus on a LYS (Love Your Self) Bus for the brand’s 2026 college tour.

The brand’s multi-college tour kicked off at The University of Alabama on Aug. 20th, where students were given freebies (makeup and merch) and participated in giveaways, shade matching, product testing, community building, and more. But don’t worry — if LYS Beauty didn’t stop at your school yet, the tour will make more stops throughout September. Wondering about the brand’s tour schedule? LYS Beauty will visiting Florida State University on Sept. 1, Auburn University on Sept. 9, and the University of Miami on Sept. 30. And if you are in Tallahassee, don’t miss the tour stop on Sept. 2 at the Sephora in Governors Square, and for University of Georgia students, the Sept. 5 Sephora Beechwood stop is where it’s at. What better way to start the school year than with new, clean products?

Beginning as an Atlanta-based brand, LYS Beauty has gone international because of founder Tisha Thompson’s expertise and experience in the beauty industry, as well as her determination to create a brand that represents everyone.

LYS Beauty — an acronym for Love Your Self — is all about inclusivity and accessibility as a makeup brand that has products and shades for all skin types, tones, and ages. The brand even has its own song, “Love Your Self,” written by the brand’s lead makeup artist DeMario Ward, to celebrate the brand’s mission of promoting self-love through beauty. The song will, of course, be played at every stop of the tour.

One of the most exciting parts of the tour is the opportunity to pick up the brand’s new Secure Skin Blurring Primer Stick ($28, Sephora), which launched on Aug. 18. The product is the perfect primer for all skin types, as it evens skin texture for long-lasting wear.

If LYS Beauty is coming to your school, be sure to check them out — they might just become your new favorite makeup brand.