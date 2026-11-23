Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and sure, a delicious meal and spending time with your loved ones is amazing. But what’s even more amazing? Finding a great Black Friday deal — and Lululemon’s is one to shop this holiday season.

While Thanksgiving can be a time for cheer, it can also be exhausting to stuff your face full of food and brave awkward conversation with your extended family. I mean, after all that, who wants to go out the next day to face crowded malls full of shoppers with no social etiquette? I certainly don’t. But luckily, some stores have started their sales early, so you can get ahead of the crowds and spend Black Friday blissfully bed-rotting knowing you’ve already secured everything you need. And Lululemon — with its Black Friday sales already live — has some of the best deals out there.

Whether you’re getting ahead on your holiday shopping or preemptively treating yourself for surviving a tense family meal, here are some of the best items Lululemon has on sale this Black Friday that you should add to your cart ASAP. (And by the way, quite a few of their pairs of leggings are half-off, which is huge.)

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28″ ($59) These high-rise leggings usually sell for $98, but this week, that price is almost cut in half! They’re a classic staple, whether you’re a runner or just love good leggings. See on Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23″ ($59) These capris are also substantially marked down. They’re adorable and breathable, and who could say no to such a great deal? See on Lululemon

Lululemon Define Cropped Jacket Nulu ($84) In my opinion, this cropped jacket is one of the best items Lululemon sells. And though it usually sells for $128, it’s currently cut down to $84 — so, now is definitely the time to snag it! See on Lululemon

Lululemon Groove High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant ($74) These wide-leg pants, which usually go for $128, are also on sale. They’re one of my favorite Lululemon staples — especially for those who opt for yoga over running. See on Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L ($44) Next semester is right around the corner, and now could be a great moment to grab a new backpack. This classic bag is also half-off, and its simple design matches pretty much any outfit. See on Lululemon

Lululemon Energy Longline Bra ($44) Originally sold at $68 and currently marked down to $44, this longline sports bra is a staple that’s definitely worth the investment. See on Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L ($19) If you’re in need of a new running bag, you really can’t beat this sale! Lululemon’s iconic belt bag is half-off, down from $38 to $19, and it’s perfect for holding all of your running essentials while you’re on the go. See on Lululemon

Lululemon Women’s Steady State SuperLoft Pant ($79) These sweats, which are usually $98, are super cute and comfortable. And with the holiday season just around the corner, that’s definitely the balance you’re going to want to strike. See on Lululemon

Lululemon Women’s Steady State SuperLoft Full Zip Hoodie ($84) Lululemon has some of the comfiest hoodies around, and you really can’t get much better than this deal. Usually $118, this hoodie is sure to keep you endlessly cozy — and for a fraction of the price. See on Lululemon