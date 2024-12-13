The New Louis Vuitton Café In NYC Is Going Viral, & The Desserts Look Unreal

If you’re a native New Yorker or just living in the city for school, then I have a new hot spot for you to visit this holiday season. The Bryant Park Winter Village, the Union Square holiday market, and the tree in Rockefeller Center will never not be magical to me, but if you’re a coffee lover or have a passion for fashion, look no further than Le Café Louis Vuitton.

Located on the fourth floor of the brand’s temporary store on 6 E. 57th Street, this marks the brand’s first-ever café in the US. It may not be the first time a luxury brand has opened a café (i.e. Ralph’s Coffee), but Louis Vuitton’s café is so much more than a spot to sip your latte — it’s an immersive Louis Vuitton experience that blends high-end fashion with fine dining. As someone who’s lived in the Big Apple for three years now, I’m constantly adding to my list of cafés — both for finding new study spaces as well as hot spots for good drinks. Based on the look of the desserts alone, I can tell Le Café Louis Vuitton may be for dining more than studying.

From the bespoke cappuccinos adorned with the LV logo to the chic Parisian-inspired décor, everything about Le Café Louis Vuitton is designed to make you feel like you’ve stepped into Europe. But let’s talk about their desserts for a moment because trust me — they’re just as much of a statement as the handbags on display downstairs.

Le Café Louis Vuitton offers a curated selection of decadent pastries that mirror the brand’s signature opulence. The “Chocolate Entremet,” a chocolate biscuit with velvety ganache, is embossed with LV’s signature monogram. They also offer a “Vanilla Entremet,” an almond croustillant and decadent vanilla bean mousse that’s shaped like the brand’s floral monogram. So once you finish that inevitable photo sesh (camera eats first!), you’re in for a delicious dining experience.

So if you’re looking to fulfill your Gossip Girl dreams of dining that exudes as much main character energy as Blair Waldorf, Le Café Louis Vuitton is just the place for you. From the carefully-crafted desserts to the iconic branding in every detail, the café offers an unforgettable experience that celebrates Louis Vuitton’s legacy of elegance and innovation.

After all, life is too short not to live it stylishly — and with a side of macarons.