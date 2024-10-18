This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Game day is the ultimate time to show your school spirit, make memories with your friends, and soak in the excitement of every moment, from the tailgate to the after-party. But for fashion girlies, game day is about more than just cheering on your team — it’s also a chance to show off your style with an amazing game day fit.

Whether you’ll be celebrating in the student section or posing for pictures at the tailgate, you deserve to stand out from the crowd with a touchdown-worthy look. Need some style inspo? Here are five simple ways to take your game day fit to the next level, with a little help from Coach.

1. Stay Comfortable (And Stylish) With Sneakers

When you’re busy chatting with your friends, sharing tailgate snacks with your roomie, and cheering your heart out in the stands, the last thing you want to worry about is your feet hurting. After all, game day can be an all-day event, so comfy footwear is key. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style!



Channel your inner athlete and lean into all of the sporty-chic vibes with a pair of classic kicks, like the Coach High Line Sneakers. The versatile, low-top silhouette is perfect for styling with jeans, mini skirts, dresses, and more.

2. Choose A Tailgate-Ready Bag

Phone? Check. Student ID? Check. Lip gloss? Check. Somewhere to put it all? That’s something you definitely don’t want to forget! When it comes to your tailgate bag, go with an easy-to-wear style that complements your fit and has enough room for all of your essentials.



This season, I’ve been loving the Coach Teri bag. The Teri comes in three 90s-inspired styles: the shoulder bag, the mini crossbody bag, and the hobo bag. Plus, you can swap the shoulder strap out for a longer crossbody strap when you want to go hands-free!

3. Accessorize Your Accessories

Yes, you read that right. You can level up your accessories by adding — you guessed it — more accessories. A purse is the perfect place to start for this style tip. Just grab your fave bag (might we suggest one of the Teri bags above?), and clip on a few bag charms or tie a silk scarf around the handle. This is a super simple way to add *tons* of personality to your look!

4. Layer Your Look

POV: You’re absolutely freezing at the tailgate in the morning, and low-key sweating by the time the game starts in the afternoon. Dressing for fall weather can be tricky, but layering is an easy hack that’s equal parts functional and fashionable. Once you’ve figured out your base fit, layer on pieces like vests, scarves, and hats that will keep you warm while adding interest to your look!

5. Add Pops Of Your School Colors

Don’t want to deck yourself out in school merch? No biggie! You can still show off your spirit by adding pops of your school colors to your fit. Accessories are a great way to do this; even a simple pair of sunnies or socks in the right shade can take your look from simple to spirited in seconds.

