woman sitting on the ground holding a yellow purse and a slushie
Photo by Coach
5 Ways To Level Up Your Game Day Fit

Katy Gioeli

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

 

Game day is the ultimate time to show your school spirit, make memories with your friends, and soak in the excitement of every moment, from the tailgate to the after-party. But for fashion girlies, game day is about more than just cheering on your team — it’s also a chance to show off your style with an amazing game day fit

Whether you’ll be celebrating in the student section or posing for pictures at the tailgate, you deserve to stand out from the crowd with a touchdown-worthy look. Need some style inspo? Here are five simple ways to take your game day fit to the next level, with a little help from Coach. 

(P.S., You can shop the latest bags, shoes, and more from Coach here!)

1. Stay Comfortable (And Stylish) With Sneakers

When you’re busy chatting with your friends, sharing tailgate snacks with your roomie, and cheering your heart out in the stands, the last thing you want to worry about is your feet hurting. After all, game day can be an all-day event, so comfy footwear is key. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style! 


Channel your inner athlete and lean into all of the sporty-chic vibes with a pair of classic kicks, like the Coach High Line Sneakers. The versatile, low-top silhouette is perfect for styling with jeans, mini skirts, dresses, and more.

tan leather sneakers with C brand logo
Photo by Coach

High Line Sneaker In Signature Canvas, $125

See on Coach Outlet
white leather sneaker with laces
Photo by Coach

High Line Sneaker, Optic White, $125

See on Coach Outlet
black leather sneaker with C logo pattern
Photo by Coach

High Line Sneaker In Signature Canvas, $125

See on Coach Outlet

2. Choose A Tailgate-Ready Bag

Phone? Check. Student ID? Check. Lip gloss? Check. Somewhere to put it all? That’s something you definitely don’t want to forget! When it comes to your tailgate bag, go with an easy-to-wear style that complements your fit and has enough room for all of your essentials. 


This season, I’ve been loving the Coach Teri bag. The Teri comes in three 90s-inspired styles: the shoulder bag, the mini crossbody bag, and the hobo bag. Plus, you can swap the shoulder strap out for a longer crossbody strap when you want to go hands-free!

yellow purse with C detail
Photo by Coach

Teri Shoulder Bag, $120

See on Coach Outlet
brown leather purse
Photo by Coach

Teri Mini Crossbody Bag, $179

See on Coach Outlet
black large shoulder bag
Photo by Coach

Teri Hobo Bag, $229

See on Coach Outlet

3. Accessorize Your Accessories

Yes, you read that right. You can level up your accessories by adding — you guessed it — more accessories. A purse is the perfect place to start for this style tip. Just grab your fave bag (might we suggest one of the Teri bags above?), and clip on a few bag charms or tie a silk scarf around the handle. This is a super simple way to add *tons* of personality to your look!

silver chain bag clip with colorful charms
Photo by Coach

Silver Chain With Charms, $98

See on Coach Outlet
acrylic cherry charm with gold hardware
Photo by Coach

Signature Cherry Bag Charm, $89

See on Coach Outlet
pink and white skinny scarf with C pattern
Photo by Coach

Signature Print Skinny Scarf, $32

See on Coach Outlet

4. Layer Your Look

POV: You’re absolutely freezing at the tailgate in the morning, and low-key sweating by the time the game starts in the afternoon. Dressing for fall weather can be tricky, but layering is an easy hack that’s equal parts functional and fashionable. Once you’ve figured out your base fit, layer on pieces like vests, scarves, and hats that will keep you warm while adding interest to your look!

navy knit beanie with embroidery
Photo by Coach

Coach 1941 Embroidered Knit Beanie, $49

See on Coach Outlet
green, blue, and white knit scarf with tassles
Photo by Coach

Reversible Colorblock Varsity Print Oversized Muffler, $69

See on Coach Outlet
khaki sherpa zip-up vest
Photo by Coach

Sherpa Vest In Recycled Polyester, $140

See on Coach Outlet

5. Add Pops Of Your School Colors

Don’t want to deck yourself out in school merch? No biggie! You can still show off your spirit by adding pops of your school colors to your fit. Accessories are a great way to do this; even a simple pair of sunnies or socks in the right shade can take your look from simple to spirited in seconds.

beige trucker hat with white embroidery and white mesh back
Photo by Coach

Coach 1941 Trucker Hat, $59

See on Coach Outlet
red acrylic cat eye sunglasses
Photo by Coach

Geometric Cat Eye Sunglasses, $79

See on Coach Outlet
red and beige ankle socks with C logo pattern
Photo by Coach

Signature Calf Socks, $19

See on Coach Outlet

Ready to score a touchdown in style this game day? Coach has everything you need to create winning looks all season long. Head to coachoutlet.com to shop on-trend bags, shoes, accessories, and more for fall!

Katy Gioeli

U Conn '18

Katy is a Branded Content Editor at Her Campus Media. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2018, where she studied communication and was a College Fashionista Community Member. When she’s not dreaming up new branded content ideas, you can find her trying new restaurants, taking hundreds of pictures of her cat, Willow, or enjoying her latest romantasy book obsession and an iced matcha latte.