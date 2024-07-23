The Kamala Harris Merch Is Out In Full Force — Here Are Some Cute Items To Shop

After Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election on July 21 and endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket, Harris wasted no time in announcing her own bid for the White House. And pretty much as soon as she did, “Harris for President” merch was released, capitalizing on the momentum of her announcement and giving her supporters plenty of new ways to rep their favorite candidate.

This isn’t the first time Harris merch has hit the shelves, though. With a decades-long career that has seen her rise from district attorney, to senator, to Vice President, and now to presidential candidate, Harris has cultivated a very dedicated fanbase.

The new wave of campaign merch offers fresh designs and slogans that capture the spirit of her presidential campaign. From T-shirts and hoodies to buttons and stickers, these items are not just campaign tools, but symbols of support and solidarity.

Harris’ campaign has changed the course of this election from the Democrats, bringing in a refreshing new start. In just two days since announcing her candidacy, she has gained support from top Democrats and raised over $100 million for her campaign.

If you want to get in on the action and rep Harris on her journey to the White House (just, you know, as the president this time), here are some of the best pieces of Kamala Harris merch to pick up now.

Photo by Harris Victory Fund Madam President Baseball Hat This hat is super cute and perfect for a hot girl summer. The design is direct but also discreet. This baseball hat is from the official Harris campaign website, so proceeds will go toward the Harris Victory Fund. $32 See On Harris Victory Fund

Tote Bag This tote would be perfect for going to class or running some errands, especially with how wide it is. This item is also from the official Harris site, so buying it will support the Harris Victory Fund. $32 See On Harris Victory Fund

Photo by Harris Victory Fund Can Cooler A can cooler is perfect for repping Harris while on the beach or tailgating. It’s an affordable way to show your support. Once again, this item’s proceeds go to the Harris Victory Fund. $6 See On Harris Victory Fund

Photo by MarkGlasgowGoods You Think You Fell Out Of A Coconut Tree Shirt Embrace the viral quote from one of Harris’ 2023 speeches by wearing this cute cartoon shirt. It comes in two colors, white and ash, and in sizes S-5XL. $33.70 See On Etsy

Photo by RoseParfaitStore Kamala Harris Retro Tee This tee features Harris in a purple hip-hop inspired design. It comes in various colors, and in sizes, XS-5XL, along with a long sleeve version and kids’ sizes. $22.62 See On Etsy

Photo by Amazon Vintage Campaign Tee This is a classic campaign tee with a vintage vibe to it. It comes in men’s and women’s sizes in white and heather gray, with over 15 different size options for that perfect fit. $19.99 See On Amazon

Photo by Amazon Kamala Harris Bobblehead Here’s a silly merch option that would be a great gift for a Harris supporter who works in an office. $24.99 See On Amazon

Photo by Amazon Distressed Harris Hoodie As fall weather is coming up soon, this hoodie would help you stay warm while you rep Harris. It comes in sizes S-XXL. $33.99 See On Amazon

Photo by ReadReceipts Coconut Palm Tree Emoji Embroidered Hat Here’s another reference to the famous coconut tree quote, but just slightly more discreet with the cute emojis embroidered on the hat. $34 See On Etsy