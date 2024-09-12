5 Dupes For Kamala Harris’s Debate Earrings

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has made her signature style known for years now, from pantsuits matched with Converse on magazine covers to signature, sorority-symbolic pearl necklaces. At Sept. 10’s presidential debate, Harris’s fashion once again sparked conversation — although, this one was an odd conspiracy theory about an earpiece.
For the record, Harris wasn’t wearing secret technology to help her debate prep (I’m sure being a lawyer helped her prepare plenty). Instead, people who looked into it found that she was, in fact, sporting Tiffany & Co. Double Pearl Hinged Earrings, a style she’s been known to wear on several occasions.
If fashion ends up having anything like the impact it did in 2020, when Michelle Obama wore a necklace reading “VOTE” and suddenly everyone was looking for one, I’m sure people are already poking around for where they can find earrings like Harris’s. Unfortunately, Tiffany is not for the faint of budget — the earrings Harris wore for the debate cost $800 — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other options.
While you’re not going to find exact replicas (yet, I’m sure), there are plenty of affordable and stylish options for some pearl earring action with gold or silver accents with which you can show off your presidential potential. Very presidential, very chic!
- Ettika Golden Pearl Teardrop Earrings ($35)
-
These earrings feature pearls surrounded by gold teardrops, echoing the dual metal and pearl accents from Harris’s jewelry, but in a slightly more classic shape. If you want a little more flair to your pearl look, this might be a good choice.
- Top Pearl Porcelain Hoop Earrings ($54)
-
These dangling hoop earrings are secured with a pearl stud, much like the Tiffany look. For a little something extra, they also feature a blue and white bead at the top of the hoop.
- Rhea Pearl On Thick Chains Hoop Earrings ($21)
-
These chain-linked earrings feature more of a dangle and would probably be a bit more of a statement, allowing space to notice both the gold hoops and the pearl at the end. The rectangular hoop at the top is also reminiscent of the rectangular shape of Harris’s earrings.
- Kasey Pearl Hoop Earrings ($19)
-
Supremely simple but no less elegant, these combine two classics — the pearl stud and the gold hoop — into one necklace to accent any look seeking a little more professional style. They’re also the least expensive on this list, coming in at less than $20!
- Pearl C Shaped Huggie Earrings Pearl Hoop Earrings ($55)
-
Although simple in shape, these earrings come in gold or silver and are perfect for someone who likes a little more sparkle. They also feature a more rectangular shape, closer to those of Harris’s Tiffany look. Of course, the sparkle requires a little more cash, but these are still much more affordable.
I’m sure the Etsy creators will also be hard at work seeing what they can do to mimic what’s sure to become a presidential classic, but until then, check your voter registration and acknowledge your political side with some statement earrings all your own.