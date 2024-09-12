5 Dupes For Kamala Harris’s Debate Earrings

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has made her signature style known for years now, from pantsuits matched with Converse on magazine covers to signature, sorority-symbolic pearl necklaces. At Sept. 10’s presidential debate, Harris’s fashion once again sparked conversation — although, this one was an odd conspiracy theory about an earpiece.

For the record, Harris wasn’t wearing secret technology to help her debate prep (I’m sure being a lawyer helped her prepare plenty). Instead, people who looked into it found that she was, in fact, sporting Tiffany & Co. Double Pearl Hinged Earrings, a style she’s been known to wear on several occasions.

If fashion ends up having anything like the impact it did in 2020, when Michelle Obama wore a necklace reading “VOTE” and suddenly everyone was looking for one, I’m sure people are already poking around for where they can find earrings like Harris’s. Unfortunately, Tiffany is not for the faint of budget — the earrings Harris wore for the debate cost $800 — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other options.

While you’re not going to find exact replicas (yet, I’m sure), there are plenty of affordable and stylish options for some pearl earring action with gold or silver accents with which you can show off your presidential potential. Very presidential, very chic!

I’m sure the Etsy creators will also be hard at work seeing what they can do to mimic what’s sure to become a presidential classic, but until then, check your voter registration and acknowledge your political side with some statement earrings all your own.