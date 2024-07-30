Jordan Chiles Laid Out Every Step Of Her Makeup Routine, & It’s Gold Medal-Worthy

Jordan Chiles is That Girl. She’s an icon, a legend, and now, an Olympic gold medalist. After killing it in the 2024 Paris Olympics Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Final on July 30, she brought home gold for Team USA. Chiles makes it look easy, and she looks good doing it, too. In Paris, fans saw the athletes’ hair, makeup, and nails pop off. There’s no one I trust more to give me makeup recommendations than an Olympic athlete who competes at the top of her game. Luckily, Vogue just posted her Beauty Secrets video, so fans now have the scoop on everything she does to get her game day glam. Here’s a breakdown of Chiles’ makeup routine and the Olympian-approved products she uses.

Chiles starts by sharing her skin care routine. She uses a pea-sized amount of gentle cleanser to wash her face. Then, she pats her toner on the face with her clean hands. Vitamin C, eye, and deep hydration serums are next in her routine. Then, she uses the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream moisturizer ($65) to lock in the glow. Don’t forget sunscreen, too!

Eye patches are next, and while she wears them, she starts her makeup by doing her brows. She uses a brow gel and then the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Eyebrow Pencil ($25). She expresses how important primer is to her routine to ensure her makeup lasts. She uses the One/Size Secure the Blur Makeup Magnet Primer ($34). She then uses a concealer to clean up underneath her brows. Eyeshadow primer is next — she uses the Milani Eyeshadow Primer ($8), which Chiles says is a must for her locking in her eyeshadow during her competitions.

Chiles is known for her iconic eyeshadow looks. She starts with a base color, then defines her crease with a darker brown color. She uses concealer to cut her crease and packs a blue color from the One/Size O/S x Wicked Palette ($49) on her inner lid. She moves on to her skin and uses her concealer, then her Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Liquid Foundation ($40). She also uses a contour stick to define her features. Then, she blends two of the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Setting Powders ($36) with a beauty blender to bake her face. She goes over the contour stick with a powder bronzer and puts the Dior Rosy Glow Blush ($40) over her bake.

Chiles goes back to her eyes, lining her bottom lash line with the blue she used on her lids. She brushes out her lashes and then uses mascara on her bottom lashes. Then, she uses the Milani Make It Last Setting Spray ($13) to lock it all into place. She adds the Fenty Beauty Demi’Glow Light-Diffusing Highlighter ($70) to her cheekbones and her brow bone. Last but not least, lips. She lines her lips and uses concealer in the middle to create an ombre effect. Then, she tops it off with the Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil ($12). Setting her face once again is her final step.

“It did take me a while, I’m not going to lie, to embrace my beauty. But now that I embrace my beauty, I love it,” Chiles shared while getting ready. “I love waking up in the morning and doing skin care, I love being able to do my makeup, I love being able just to enjoy every moment that I am as a woman. Because I love my skin, no matter how it is.”

It’s truly a makeup look worthy of a gold medal. I’m so here for this champion gymnast and beauty influencer era.