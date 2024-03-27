Jake Shane & Sofia Richie’s Sol De Janeiro Collection Is Your New BFF For The Summer

There are two people Gen Z really loves and it’s Jake Shane and Sofia Richie Grainge. It’s pretty hard to go on your TikTok FYP and not come across a video of Jake doing pilates at ALO with Tate McRae, or spending time with his bestie Sofia. And how could you scroll past a video of Sofia sharing a fit check or giving a tutorial on how to achieve the best slick back bun? These two have a special friendship, and it’s shown in Sol De Janeiro’s latest commercial for their new line.

On March 27, Sol De Janeiro announced their latest collection, the Rio Radiance SPF 50 Collection. This collection brings three new additions to the Sol De Janeiro fam: Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Lotion, Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Oil, and Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Spray. The products are scented with the nostalgic Cheirosa 87 fragrance. The line is available to purchase now on soldejanerio.com and Sephora.

What a better way to announce a new collection than to have Jake and Sofia promote it?! In a video posted to Jake’s Instagram on March 27, he’s seen at a press conference next to Sofia promoting the product. It was genius marketing, hilarious, and immediately made me want to have the entire collection in my possession.

Sofia also shared a video promoting the collection on her Instagram page, and it was unforgettable. In a telenovela-style advertisement (but also kind of Charlie’s Angels style), Sofia is seen trying out the new products and there’s even a shot of her laying on a life-sized bottle of the body lotion, being flown up to the sun. It was dramatic and hilarious, but an amazing way to promote the product.

Jake and Sofia have been besties for quite some time now, and their friendship is sure to last a lifetime. It’s still a little unclear how these two got so close, however, Elliot Grainge’s sister, Alice, is one of Jake’s best friends, according to J-14. Regardless of how these two met and became friends, their friendship is something that Gen Z is obsessed with, and there’s no explanation needed.

If you’re looking for a sign to splurge on some new products, take it from Jake and Sofia: Sol De Janeiro Rio Radiance is your new BFF for the summer. It will keep your skin protected from the sun while also keeping you smelling your best. And we all know how addictive that Cheirosa 87 fragrance scent is.