These Influencer Faves Are On The Top Of Our Holiday Wishlist

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday season is officially in full swing. That means it’s time to start planning your party fits, binge-watching festive movies, and, of course, creating your holiday wishlist. And whether you’re dropping a hint to your S.O. or treating yourself (because self-gifting is totally a thing), why not fill your list with gifts that are as iconic as they are stylish?

If you’re looking to step up your style game this holiday season and beyond, don’t sleep on the PUMA Speedcat OG. This sleek, classic sneaker has been an icon of racing culture and street style for decades, and now, it’s back and better than ever. Reissued in its original red and black colorways, Speedcat is the ultimate staple shoe, and the fashion girlies agree. Keep reading to see the faces — and the fits — that have us adding Speedcat to our holiday wishlists this year.

Simple But Elevated

“I’m keeping it simple with a white long sleeve, which also matches the white on the shoes.” — @jojcap

We love a low-key fit that still delivers major style. Whether you’re heading to class or to study (and yap) with your bestie at a coffee shop, the red Speedcat is the perfect way to elevate your simple look.

Cool-Girl Chic

“I love styling the Speedcat with a mix of streetwear and chic pieces, creating modern, sporty looks that reflect my journey and unique style.” — @iamkimey

It’s giving model-off-duty. If you’re looking for a fit that’s low-key enough for class, but stylish enough for your next OOTD post, Kimey has you covered. With baggy jeans, layered outerwear, and, of course, the iconic Speedcat, this effortless look feels like it was ripped straight from a fashion magazine.

Feminine Streetwear

“I’m a fashion creator who loves to incorporate feminine touches into streetwear style to create my personal style.” — @nicolevas1

Streetwear, but make it girlypop. Nicole styled her Speedcat sneakers in three on-trend ways, and we’re *definitely* taking notes. We love the contrast between the oversized tops and bottoms and the sleek, low-profile Speedcat silhouette.

Tomboy Femme

“I style my Speedcats to give my outfits a pop of color [and] match with other parts of my [look]!” — @sarahhnunnink

This is your sign to try the sandwich styling method this szn. ICYMI, it’s when you match two pieces at the top and bottom of your fit (e.g., your shirt and your shoes) and add contrast in the middle — and Sarah is executing it flawlessly, with a little help from the red Speedcat.

Comfortable & Fashionable

“These Speedcats are perfect with any outfit, whether I dress [them] up with a skirt to go out shopping or just throw on some jeans to go to the park.” — @fiorella.del

Shopping with your besties? Check. Movie date with your crush? Check. Grabbing a quick bite at the dining hall? Check. If you’re looking for that one pair of shoes you can wear for literally any occasion, the Speedcat is it. Take a cue from Fiorella and get creative with your styling by adding layers and accessories like hats and bags.

Ready to step into the season with style? Head to puma.com to add the Speedcat and the rest of our influencer-inspired faves to your holiday wishlist (or snag them for yourself)!