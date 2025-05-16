On May 14, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (better known as AOC) sat in the House of Representatives among her fellow constituents to address the Republican party’s proposed bill that would implement work requirements for those who wish to qualify for Medicaid. Under the proposed bill, the 71 million Americans currently on Medicaid would be required to work, participate in volunteer work, or be enrolled in an educational program for at least 80 hours a month in order to receive coverage. The bill also includes a far more rigorous income verification process, and highlights a longtime goal of the Republican party: tying government benefits to work requirements. All of this comes after a 2023 study on Medicaid recipients, which revealed that 92% (of those who weren’t also on disability benefits) were already working full-time, in school, or taking on caregiving duties. The other 8% were either retired or could not find work.

However, it’s not just the proposed bill that’s making waves online — it’s also AOC’s response to a comment from Texas Republican Rep. Randy Weber during the session (because, yes, it was live-streamed on live.house.gov and on the U.S. House Clerk YouTube channel). Throughout the session, when asking questions or making comments, AOC made it a point to address the camera — aka, the audience of 13.7 million viewers watching the livestream at home. However, when discussing the bill, AOC directly asked the Republicans in the House if pregnancy or a miscarriage would be covered under this bill. This is when Weber piped up, saying, “May I interrupt? I’m glad you’re addressing us instead of speaking to the camera. Keep going.”

And hoo boy, did AOC keep going. In response to that comment, AOC said: “There are 13.7 million Americans on the other side of that screen right there. Hello, hello. I’m talking to you because I work for you. And they deserve to see what is happening here because there are plenty of districts, including Republican ones, where 25% of your constituents are on Medicaid, 40% of your constituents are on Medicaid, and yes, I am talking to them.” And then came the big moment — when she was asked to yield her time, AOC responded, “I am talking to them, and I will not yield because it was a terribly disrespectful comment and I will not yield to disrespectful men.”

And just like that, AOC added yet another viral quote to her repertoire.

Since then, the moment has been shared widely across social media, with TikToks using the audio gaining thousands of likes, and the quote itself becoming a rallying cry among women.

