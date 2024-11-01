How To Style Wide-Leg Jeans, Thanks To Inspo From 10 Content Creators

Jeans are an essential building block for so many great outfits. In fact, skinny jeans have long been a top choice for those looking to add trendy jean options to their wardrobe. But, while the great debate of whether or not skinny jeans should be your first choice continues to be argued, I’d like to declare that wide-leg jeans can and should hold a place in your heart — and your closet.

Since jeans are the most versatile wardrobe staple, it’s important to explore all the different styles you can incorporate into your fashion. Whether you’re looking for something that’ll bring you comfort or the next piece for your girls night out, jeans are always a go-to staple item. With wide-leg jeans, you can achieve all of the above. So, while I’m not advocating giving up your skinny jeans, incorporating this style into your wardrobe can give it a complete refresh.

Wide-leg jeans are the perfect compliment to any outfit this fall or winter. With a voluminous leg and high rise style, finding the perfect way to style wide-leg jeans can be challenging. To help you navigate through the new world of denim, here are some of the most fashionable ways to style wide-leg jeans.