How To Style Wide-Leg Jeans, Thanks To Inspo From 10 Content Creators

Jeans are an essential building block for so many great outfits. In fact, skinny jeans have long been a top choice for those looking to add trendy jean options to their wardrobe. But, while the great debate of whether or not skinny jeans should be your first choice continues to be argued, I’d like to declare that wide-leg jeans can and should hold a place in your heart — and your closet.
Since jeans are the most versatile wardrobe staple, it’s important to explore all the different styles you can incorporate into your fashion. Whether you’re looking for something that’ll bring you comfort or the next piece for your girls night out, jeans are always a go-to staple item. With wide-leg jeans, you can achieve all of the above. So, while I’m not advocating giving up your skinny jeans, incorporating this style into your wardrobe can give it a complete refresh.
Wide-leg jeans are the perfect compliment to any outfit this fall or winter. With a voluminous leg and high rise style, finding the perfect way to style wide-leg jeans can be challenging. To help you navigate through the new world of denim, here are some of the most fashionable ways to style wide-leg jeans.
- Cropped White T-Shirt & Sneakers
The basics are always a trendy choice. Pairing your wide-leg jeans with a simple, cropped white tee and sneakers strikes the perfect balance of casual and chic, allowing the jeans to take center stage. If you want to take it over the top, accessorize with a cute tote or stacked jewelry!
- Button-Down & Heels
To elevate wide-leg jeans for a polished look, try pairing them with a tailored button-down shirt and heels. Tuck in the shirt to accentuate your waist, and choose a pair of pointed-toe heels to elongate your legs and add a touch of sophistication. This combination effortlessly transitions from casual to chic, making it perfect for both officewear and evening outings.
- Tailored Blazer & Heels or Sneakers
Whether you’re someone who’s looking to bring class and sophistication to your outfit or just looking for comfortability, styling wide-leg jeans with both heels or sneakers is the way to go. This look is sleek yet versatile! Pair wide-leg jeans with a tailored blazer, choosing either sneakers for a relaxed feel or heels for a more polished appearance. A fitted blazer adds structure, while the wide legs of the jeans keep the outfit modern and stylish.
- Corset Top & Artistic Wide-Leg Jeans
Fun, bold, and creative. Pair a simple corset top with wide-leg jeans for a blend of flair and edge. The fitted corset enhances your silhouette, contrasting beautifully with the relaxed fit of the jeans. This combination is perfect for allowing you to showcase your personal style with confidence.
- An Asymmetric Blouse
An asymmetrical top can work for anyone, which makes it a perfect pair for wide-leg jeans. Not only does the top create a visual interest, it gives a sense of timelessness and class. For finishing touches, add a shoulder bag, kitten heels, or chunky hoops or bracelets.
- Leather Jacket & Muted Hues
When it comes to styling wide-leg jeans, you don’t need to stick to the classic blue shade. If you go for a lighter wash, pair your jeans with a darker leather jacket for a vintage look. To inject some energy into the outfit, incorporate a bold color like red for a playful touch.
- Oversized Blazer
Trust me when I say this — oversized proportions can work together, and pairing wide-leg jeans with an oversized blazer proves it. This look can be created for an effortless, polished look. The blazer adds a trendy element, while the wide legs keep the outfit comfortable. Add some classic accessories such as small hoops or layered necklaces, and you’re ready for any occasion!
- Denim on Denim
A denim-on-denim look featuring wide-leg jeans and a denim top is effortlessly chic and on-trend. To keep the outfit fresh, consider varying the shades of denim — light jeans with a darker top or vice versa—for a nice contrast. Accessorize with statement jewelry or bold shoes to elevate the ensemble while embracing the classic appeal of this versatile combination.
- Cozy Turtleneck
It’s that time of year where the cozy vibes are all around, and your outfit should be no different. Consider pairing your wide-leg jeans with a cozy turtleneck to create a comfortable-yet-stylish look that’ll be perfect for the cooler days. Complete the ensemble with ankle boots or sneakers for a laid-back vibe, or add some black sunnies that read real casual and cool.
- Trench Coat
Trench coats pair wonderfully with wide-leg jeans. The elongated silhouette of the jeans echoes the length of the trench, achieving balanced proportions in your outfit. Whether you want a vibrant pop of color or a neutral tone to align with the fall, a trench can enhance your look for any occasion.