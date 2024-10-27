Wondering How To Style Loafers? 6 Ways To Wear The Shoe Of The Season

Once associated with stuffy school uniforms and boujee country clubs, loafers have evolved into a fashion staple that fit effortlessly into almost any wardrobe. They’re a timeless classic that will never fail to make their way into our wardrobe rotations, and with the autumn season, there’s no better time for them to. Here’s how to style loafers for the fall.

Unlike heels or boots, loafers don’t need to be colorful or contain crazy patterns to make a statement — that’s what makes them so versatile. Whether it’s a classic black leather pair or one with a large buckle like Gucci’s, loafers can instantly elevate any outfit while keeping you comfortable all day long. They strike the perfect balance between casual and chic, and they can be styled accordingly with your desired aesthetic for the day. So no, loafers aren’t just reserved for your dad or grandpa — they’re the It Girl shoe you didn’t know you needed.

Whether you’re walking around campus or hitting the city streets, loafers will keep you on-trend and comfortable all day long. If you don’t have a pair yet, take this as a sign to purchase some! But if you do, read on for six different ways to style loafers this fall.