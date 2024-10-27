Wondering How To Style Loafers? 6 Ways To Wear The Shoe Of The Season

Once associated with stuffy school uniforms and boujee country clubs, loafers have evolved into a fashion staple that fit effortlessly into almost any wardrobe. They’re a timeless classic that will never fail to make their way into our wardrobe rotations, and with the autumn season, there’s no better time for them to. Here’s how to style loafers for the fall.
Unlike heels or boots, loafers don’t need to be colorful or contain crazy patterns to make a statement — that’s what makes them so versatile. Whether it’s a classic black leather pair or one with a large buckle like Gucci’s, loafers can instantly elevate any outfit while keeping you comfortable all day long. They strike the perfect balance between casual and chic, and they can be styled accordingly with your desired aesthetic for the day. So no, loafers aren’t just reserved for your dad or grandpa — they’re the It Girl shoe you didn’t know you needed.
Whether you’re walking around campus or hitting the city streets, loafers will keep you on-trend and comfortable all day long. If you don’t have a pair yet, take this as a sign to purchase some! But if you do, read on for six different ways to style loafers this fall.
- The New York Uniform
If you’re living in the Big Apple like me, you’ll know that black is a must-have. It doesn’t matter what time of the year it is, black is a staple color in every NYC wardrobe. To emulate the cool girl vibes of every New York fashion girlie with your loafers, opt for a blazer and your favorite pair of jeans. It’s the effortlessly-chic combo that you’ll be sure to repeat during these cooler months.
- Casual California Fall
I may be living in New York now, but as someone who grew up in the sunny state of California, fall isn’t a thing. If anything, it’s actually warmer! So if you live in a warmer area, opt for something short and sweet like a tube top and mini skirt combo. It’s casual, but it’s chic. What more could you ask for?
- Leopard Print is Neutral
With all of the trend reports forecasting animal print as a fall staple, look no further than this look. Bring out your trusted collared shirt, some leopard print bottoms, and a pair of loafers for a more unconventional (but still undeniably chic) ensemble.
- Keep it Preppy
The “classic, but preppy” looks with loafers will never go out of style. There are so many different ways to approach the prep-school look, too, whether it’s a sweater tied around your shoulders, a sweater vest, or a polo shirt. Add a skirt or some slim-fit jeans and your loafers, and you’ll be getting As in every style book.
- Old Money Vibes
Not to be confused with the New York uniform, this look provides more of an old money vibe. There’s just something about the oversized blazer and itty bitty skirt combo that adds a je ne sais quoi that I’m more than here for. If it’s cooler, add some tights underneath for an effortlessly-fashionable fall look.
- Mix Things Up
Why stick to one aesthetic? With the immense versatility that loafers provide, you can practically style them however you like. Draw inspiration from this look by pairing your loafers with a leather jacket and a bubble skirt. It’s the perfect mix between edgy and girly that will be sure to turn heads.