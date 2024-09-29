10 Ways To Style A Football Jersey This Fall That’s Not Just Jeans & Boots

When you think of someone wearing an NFL jersey, the first image that might come to mind is a diehard fan covered in face paint, screaming at the TV, and inhaling nachos at lightning speed. OK, so maybe that was me at some point in my life — especially as someone who’s been watching football my entire life — but what if I told you wearing that football jersey doesn’t have to be reserved for the most passionate fans?

I’m so here for all the girlies who have started channeling their own inner NFL WAG. Because growing up, it wasn’t easy being one of the few (or only) girls watching football. It led to a lot of side eye, loneliness, and — let’s be honest — misogyny. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked to “name five NFL players” or told I’m not a “real football fan.” So it’s an understatement to say I’m happy there are so many more women embracing the sport.

So, are you a fan that has no idea how to wear a football jersey? Fortunately, I’m here to ensure that you make a statement in a jersey of your own. It’s taken years of Pinterest scrolling and experimenting to figure out how to style the boxy, often-oversized piece, but who doesn’t love a good outfit challenge? Whether you’re opting for a fun streetwear moment or wanna go totally glam, we’ll make sure your outfit screams, “I can yell at refs and rock a pair of heels.” Here are 10 different ways you can elevate and style your football jersey.