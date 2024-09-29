10 Ways To Style A Football Jersey This Fall That’s Not Just Jeans & Boots

When you think of someone wearing an NFL jersey, the first image that might come to mind is a diehard fan covered in face paint, screaming at the TV, and inhaling nachos at lightning speed. OK, so maybe that was me at some point in my life — especially as someone who’s been watching football my entire life — but what if I told you wearing that football jersey doesn’t have to be reserved for the most passionate fans?
I’m so here for all the girlies who have started channeling their own inner NFL WAG. Because growing up, it wasn’t easy being one of the few (or only) girls watching football. It led to a lot of side eye, loneliness, and — let’s be honest — misogyny. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked to “name five NFL players” or told I’m not a “real football fan.” So it’s an understatement to say I’m happy there are so many more women embracing the sport.
So, are you a fan that has no idea how to wear a football jersey? Fortunately, I’m here to ensure that you make a statement in a jersey of your own. It’s taken years of Pinterest scrolling and experimenting to figure out how to style the boxy, often-oversized piece, but who doesn’t love a good outfit challenge? Whether you’re opting for a fun streetwear moment or wanna go totally glam, we’ll make sure your outfit screams, “I can yell at refs and rock a pair of heels.” Here are 10 different ways you can elevate and style your football jersey.
- Add Some Sparkle
-
Fun fact: I actually had a bedazzled San Diego (back when they still played in SD) Chargers jersey when I was younger. But sparkles aren’t just for little girls. Make your inner child smile by opting for a sparkly jersey. Accessorize with a gold handbag and some fun jewelry.
- Crop It
-
One of the simplest hacks to styling a football jersey is to simply crop it. You can use a hair tie or a rubber band to tie the jersey in the back, or if you’re able, you can even cut it yourself. My favorite way to crop it is to wear a bralette or sports bra underneath and then tuck the jersey up into the bra. That way, it’s sure to stay in place and still look cute!
- Pair It With Denim Shorts
-
Like jeans, shorts are the easiest and breeziest way to style a casual outfit. A distressed pair works wonders. Pair it with some knee-high boots and you’ll be sure to turn heads.
- Go With Gingham
-
Denim shorts not cutting it for you? You can try spicing things up with a pair of gingham shorts instead. They’re an unexpectedly chic piece to add to a jersey — especially if you find a pair that matches the colors of your team.
- Wear It As A Dress
-
This is probably one of the simplest — but still stylish — ways to style a jersey. You can totally lean into the oversized nature of the jersey by sizing up when purchasing and adding a pair of knee-length boots. Easy? Check. Chic? Check. What more could you ask for?
- Make It Streetwear
-
Girly isn’t really your thing? Not to worry. Lean into more of a streetwear vibe by pairing your jersey with a pair of baggy jeans and some Air Jordans. This look is a tried-and-true classic that’s as fun as it is fashionable.
- Opt for A Baseball Jersey
-
If you really can’t bring yourself to wear a traditional football jersey, you can always look for a baseball version. You can style it the same way you would a football jersey, but you also have the option of keeping it unbuttoned. Layer it on top of a mini dress and some boots or sneakers for a uniquely chic gameday look.
- Accessorize!
-
One of the many tried-and-true rules of fashion is to make sure your belt matches your shoes. But game day is a prime opportunity to bend the rules. Whether it’s matching a pair of sunglasses to your purse or your bracelet to your shoes, the ultimate goal is to have fun with accessorizing!
- Add A Tennis Skirt
-
Tennis isn’t the only sport where you can wear a pleated skirt. You can make it NFL GameDay worthy by pairing it with your jersey. Add some ankle boots and you’re set for kickoff.
- Pair It With LEGGINGs
-
If you haven’t been able to let go of your leggings, then this is the look for you. Pair your leggings with a tall pair of boots to tie it all together.