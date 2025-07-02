This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

From one beauty girlie to another, a signature scent is the ultimate must-have — the kind that turns heads and makes people think of you the second it hits their nose. It’s about more than just smelling good; it’s about curating a vibe. A personal brand. A feeling you can bottle up and spritz on whenever you need to return to your favorite version of yourself.

We all know someone who’s perfected their signature scent. Your bestie who leaves a vanilla-scented cloud behind her without even trying. Your S.O. who somehow always smells like fresh laundry and sunny days. Even the elementary school teacher you can’t help but remember when you catch a whiff of lavender. Scent doesn’t just linger in the air; it lingers in your memory, too. So, how do you find your version of that?

Whether your vibe is bright and tropical, clean and crisp, or floral and sweet (which, if that’s the case, you *need* to check out the new Wonderbloom Haze by Vince Camuto), we’re here to help you find a signature scent that matches your unique energy — complete with exclusive advice from the face of Vince Camuto fragrances, Ava Philippe.

Learn The Scent Families

Just like your favorite songs and movies might fit into specific genres, perfumes are also categorized by their shared characteristics and scent notes. In the fragrance world, these genres are called scent families, and learning about them can help you figure out what you actually like (and what reminds you a little too much of that ex-situationship). Here’s a cheat sheet to some of the most common scent families to get you started:

Amber: Cozy, soft, and musky with notes like vanilla, patchouli, incense, dark or light musk, and myrrh.

Find Your Favorite Scent Notes

Once you’ve learned the common fragrance families and identified the ones you tend to gravitate toward, it’s time to get a little more specific. Think about which individual scent notes within each family you really love. Are you a vanilla girl? Love fruity scents like white peach or orange blossom? Can’t resist the smell of fresh roses? Make a list of your favorite scents, then explore fragrances that feature them as top, middle, or base notes.

Pick An Emotion

Beyond how you want to smell, you should also think about how you want to feel when searching for a signature scent. Do you want something that gives off peaceful, grounded energy? Or maybe a scent that reminds you of sun-kissed skin, salty air, and your favorite beach read? Start by identifying the moods, memories, or sensations you love most (think: fresh flowers, clean sheets, iced coffee on a hot day), then look for perfumes that evoke the same feeling. Every spritz of your go-to scent should feel like stepping into your favorite state of mind.

Take It For A Test Run

You’ve done your research, narrowed down your options, and now it’s time for the fun part: testing fragrances IRL. Finding your signature scent is kind of like dating, and while first impressions matter, they don’t always tell the whole story (IYKYK). That first spritz might give you butterflies, but you won’t really know how you feel until you’ve spent a full day together, away from the strong, sometimes overwhelming scents of the perfume aisle.

Here’s how to test a fragrance like a pro, so you can figure out if it’s a quick fling or a forever thing (no ghosting needed):

Skip the blotter. Spritz the scent lightly on your wrist or the crook of your elbow, so your skin’s natural oils can bring it to life.

Spritz the scent lightly on your wrist or the crook of your elbow, so your skin’s natural oils can bring it to life. Let it breathe. Wait a few minutes to let the top notes settle before you take your first sniff.

Wait a few minutes to let the top notes settle before you take your first sniff. Avoid rubbing. Rubbing your wrists together alters how the scent smells, so just spritz and let it dry!

Rubbing your wrists together alters how the scent smells, so just spritz and let it dry! Take a sample home. If you can, grab a small sample to test out for a day (or a week). That way, you can see how you feel about it as you go through your daily routine.

You’re The Main Character

Remember: At the end of the day, finding your signature scent isn’t about following trends or matching an aesthetic — it’s about choosing a fragrance that feels authentically you. Maybe that means a single go-to you wear every day, or curating a whole scent collection with an option for every mood, season, or era in your life. As Ava Phillippe puts it, “Signature scents are all about feeling like the most authentic version of yourself. For me, I like to curate my scent with my mood, so the soft, floralcy of Wonderbloom has made it an everyday staple in my fragrance wardrobe, but when I want to feel a bit more sultry, I reach for Wonderbloom Haze.”

Whether you’re reinventing yourself or leaning deeper into who you’ve always been, your signature scent should feel like your main character moment in a bottle.

If you’re still looking for your perfect scent (or want to try something new), this is your sign to try Wonderbloom and Wonderbloom Haze — two empowering, unforgettable fragrances by Vince Camuto. Shop Wonderbloom and Wonderbloom Haze at Nordstrom and step into your signature scent era!