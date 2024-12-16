December is all about embracing sparkle, but if your style leans more understated, the new trend of icicle eyeshadow might just be your new go-to. The icicle eyeshadow trend has taken social media by storm, adorning the eyes of celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Simone Ashley, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about this effortlessly chic makeup look.

As the name suggests, this icicle eyeshadow trend takes inspiration from glistening icicles, capturing their delicate shimmer and reflective beauty. What sets icicle eyeshadow apart from your typical glittery shadows is its sheer, almost wet-looking finish. The result is a subtly-luminous wash of sparkle that feels cool, casual, and wearable — perfect for nodding to festive glam without going overboard.

How To Do Icicle Eyeshadow

For those eager to try icicle eyeshadow at home, TikTok creator @a.j_artistry shared a simple tutorial for achieving the look. She started by brushing a light layer of a neutral blue-purple shade on the outer corners of her eyelids, followed by a soft sweep of white on the crease. To finish, she used her finger to add sheer sparkles all over her lids, concentrating the shimmer more heavily in the crease for an ethereal, frosted effect.

One of the reasons this icicle eyeshadow trend is so captivating is its versatility. Icicle-inspired shades shift and reflect light in magical ways. While cooler tones of shadow tend to dominate the trend, warm bronze variations are equally stunning. The sheer finish makes it adaptable to any vibe, from casual chic to party-ready glam. For a complete look, pair icicle eyeshadow with glowing, dewy skin and glossy lips. The combination is fresh, modern, and effortlessly elegant, making it the perfect choice for those who want to shine without being buried in glitter.

Celebrities have embraced the trend with their own unique takes: Hailey Bieber stunned with a sheer lilac and opal icicle eyeshadow, Karol G rocked an icy-white look, Sabrina Carpenter glowed in a silver version, and Gigi Hadid mesmerized with yellow-gold tones.

If you’re looking to take your holiday party glam to the next level this year, icicle eyeshadow is the way to go.