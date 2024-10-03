Beauty maintenance, like having a foolproof eye makeup routine, can be therapeutic and fun. It’s nice to treat yourself every now and again, and buying new beauty products is a great way to do just that. It’s a new season, so it’s time to shop for new makeup. So let’s refresh your eye makeup collection and find some new favorites to obsess over or rediscover some tried and true staples. Luckily, we found the best of the best eye products that are worth adding to your makeup essentials this year.

For the sixth annual College Beauty Awards, Her Campus looked through thousands of readers’ product recommendations and found the best eye products of 2024. From relaunched products like the Urban Decay Original Naked Palette to newer favorites like the Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork Eyeshadow Palette, we’ve got you covered on all things eye makeup. Get your shopping carts ready. Trust me, you’re going to want to have these products stocked in your makeup bag this fall.

Sephora KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner ($25) This waterproof liquid liner will last all day and night. The brush tip allows for maximum precision, plus it’s transfer-proof, so once you create your wing, it won’t move. It’s perfect for your fall makeup looks. See On Sephora

Target L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara ($12) We love a good bargain. For less than a Sweetgreen salad, you can lengthen and define your lashes with the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara. This product gives you 70% longer lashes, so your eye makeup is sure to stand out. It also has up to 24-hour wear, so your lashes will look luscious all day long. See On Target

Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork Eyeshadow Palette ($65) Neutral colors are perfect for fall, and you’ll get all your essentials in the Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork Eyeshadow Palette. This palette can be used for your eyes, brows, face, and lips, so you’ll truly get your money’s worth. Use it to do your eyeshadow and eyeliner, fill in your brows, define your facial features, and line your lips. It’s also great for traveling, since everything is conveniently in one handy palette. See On Sephora

Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Collection Bouncy Cream Eyeshadow ($9) A makeup product for under $10? I’ll take it. The Bouncy Cream Eyeshadow from Ulta Beauty Collection has a cream-to-powder formula that looks incredible on the eyes. The shimmer is unreal, and the pigment is unmatched. See On Ulta Beauty

Sephora Shiseido Eyelash Curler ($25) An eyelash curler that actually works is hard to come by. However, this one from Shiseido is a winner. Its broad curve design works on every eye shape, curling the lashes beautifully. It also prevents pinching, so you can effortlessly get a nice eyelash curl without any pain. See On Sephora

Ulta Beauty Urban Decay Original Naked Palette ($59) If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. In this case, if you broke, lost, or finished your OG Urban Decay Naked Palette, you can get your hands on the same 12 neutral eyeshadow colors you know and love for a limited time. See On Ulta Beauty

e.l.f Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics Ultimate Eyes 5-Piece Brush Collection ($10) This deal is truly unreal. With e.l.f. Cosmetics’s Ultimate Eyes Brush Collection, you get five makeup brushes for only $10. This kit comes with a contour, blending, flat eyeliner, eyebrow duo, and a small angled brush. Doing your eyeshadow, eyebrows, and eyeliner just got so much easier! See On e.l.f Cosmetics

Ulta Beauty Kiss imPRESS Press-On Falsies Eyelash Clusters ($12) Impress everyone with iconic lashes. You can get voluminous lashes with only one step and no glue. Kiss’s pre-bond technology allows you to press the lashes under your real ones, making them look natural. See On Ulta Beauty



