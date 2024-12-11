A new trend is taking over the TikTok beauty community, and it’s happening just in time for the holidays. Candy cane blush has taken over my FYP, and I’m so sat for it. The new trend is a fun and festive way to switch up your blush routine this holiday season, so here’s how to do it — and the products you’ll need to make the candy cane blush look your own.

The candy cane blush trend started circling BeautyTok in November, and at first, it was such a fun and easy way to creatively do your blush for the holidays. But now, it’s a trend that many users are planning to incorporate into their daily makeup routine even after the holidays are over.

How To Do Candy Cane Blush

So, where exactly did the candy cane blush trend come from? On Nov. 12, a creator on TikTok by the name of @samanthaa.nicole posted a 20-second video of her creating the candy blush look using both blush and highlighter. She swiped six short lines of red blush and a cool-toned, pearlescent highlighter on her cheek (three of each product) and mixed them together, creating the now-viral candy cane blush look. Users in the comments immediately expressed their excitement over the results. “UR JOKING,” wrote one commenter. “That’s kinda a genius makeup hack,” wrote another.

Just a few days after the video was posted, the trend began going viral, with thousands of makeup users trying it. Professional makeup artist Jeffree Star stitched the video and tried the look himself, sharing how much he loved it and how easy it was to recreate it. Star — just like many other makeup artists who tried the trend — used the exact same process to apply the cheek tint and highlighter, create a viral look that’s both festive and gorgeous for year-round wear.

Products For Candy Cane Blush

Want to try the candy cane blush trend yourself? The original creator used Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in the shade Flaming Red ($39) and Luminous Silk Aqua Highlighter in the shade Halo ($39) to create the look, but other users have used similar shades of products from other companies for their looks. Another perfect pair for the trend is Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the shade Grateful ($23) and Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in Enlighten ($23). So, whatever makeup brand you’re most familiar with will definitely work for this trend — all you need is a red blush and a pearlescent highlighter to give you the ultimate, gorgeous, candy cane look!