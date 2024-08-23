As the excitement of back-to-school and fall sports season begins to build, you might already be thinking about the perfect outfit for your next game day. Whether you’re gearing up for a big game or just looking to show off your school spirit around campus, finding the right look can make all the difference. Thankfully, Hollister’s new Collegiate Graphics Shop might have just what you’re looking for.

This fresh collection features an impressive 67 pieces of officially-licensed apparel from over 30 universities across the country, including Florida State, Syracuse University, UCLA, and Arizona State. With a variety of options including vintage-inspired crewnecks, hoodies, T-shirts, and more, Hollister is offering a stylish way to represent your school. This line blends comfort with a nod to classic collegiate style. So, if you’re looking to show off your school spirit in style, this collection might be worth checking out.

This new line is perfect for all college students who want trendy and high-quality gear that shows off their love for their school. Ditch the basic logos you’re used to seeing in campus bookstores — Hollister’s collection blends comfort with style. Whether you’re heading to class, cheering from the stands, or just hanging out with friends, these pieces offer a fresh way to rep your school.

The collection isn’t just for fans — Hollister is also working with over 350 athletes from more than 10 collegiate sports to showcase their gear. Big names like Ohio State University’s star running back TreVeyon Henderson and University of Florida gymnast Leanne Wong are among those who will be showcasing their Hollister game day outfits on social media. Wong, fresh off her return from the Olympic Games in Paris as an alternate for the USA Women’s Gymnastics team, is particularly excited about the collaboration. “I’m so proud to be a Gator and love that Hollister is giving student athletes, like me, fashionable options to rep our teams,” she said in a press release from the brand.

Henderson, who is gearing up for his senior year with the Buckeyes, echoed this sentiment: “The collegiate collection has everything I need whether I’m going to class or headed to practice,” he said.

The collection offers a variety of sizes, from Women’s XXS-XXL and Men’s XS-XXL, with prices between $29.95 and $59.95. You can check it out online at Hollister’s website or find it in select stores. So whether you’re a Wolverine, Gator, or Buckeye, Hollister’s new Collegiate Graphics Shop has the perfect gear to help you show your school pride in style this season.