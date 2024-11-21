12 Holiday Nail Ideas From TikTok To Have You Feeling Holly & Jolly

The holiday season is here, and there’s no better time to embrace all things festive and glamorous — starting with your nails. Whether you’re heading to a holiday party, hosting a cozy gathering, or simply want to bring a little extra sparkle to your everyday routine, a stunning manicure is the ultimate way to get into the spirit, and these holiday nail ideas from TikTok will help you get there.
This year, TikTok is the go-to source for all things holiday nail inspiration, and the trends are bigger and better than ever. From timeless holiday classics like rich reds and glittery greens to playful designs featuring Santa hats, snowflakes, and Christmas lights, the platform is buzzing with creativity. And let’s not forget the statement-making trends, like glass nails, metallic accents, and bold geometric outlines that bring a modern twist to traditional holiday vibes.
No matter your personal style, there’s something for everyone in this year’s lineup of holiday nail ideas. Glitter is taking center stage, proving to be the ultimate holiday accessory, while intricate designs and chic minimalist options make it easy to find the perfect look for any occasion.
To help you navigate the world of holiday nail art, we’ve rounded up the top TikTok-approved holiday nail ideas and trends for 2024. Get ready to be inspired and sleigh your manicure this season!
- Frosted Christmas Tree Nails
-
The Nail Mannn’s green-and-white tree design with red and gold ornaments is TikTok’s newest holiday hit, amassing nearly 20 million views. This chic-yet-festive look proves that minimalist nail art can still pack a punch.
- Red Bow Holiday Nails
-
The classic red nails get a chic upgrade with a nude accent nail featuring a delicate red bow. It’s the perfect blend of elegance and festivity for holiday parties.
- Stained Glass Holiday Nails
-
The viral red glass nail trend, popularized during spooky season, is making a holiday comeback. This semi-translucent red design adds a mysterious glow that’s both bold and festive.
- Green Glass Holiday Nails
-
If red isn’t your vibe, try green glass nails for a holiday-appropriate twist. These nails channel Elphaba from Wicked — a timely reference with the movie’s buzz.
- Holiday Nail Art Mani
-
Adesivos da Bru’s designs feature Santa hats, candy canes, Christmas trees, and even Rudolph faces. These fun and detailed options are perfect for nail art lovers who enjoy a playful touch. The Santa hat is my personal favorite — it’s festive, adorable, and adds just the right amount of holiday cheer to your nails.
- Candy cane snowflake nails
-
Looking for something softer? These sparkly blush nails with delicate snowflake art offer a subtle-yet-magical nod to the season. Perfect for those who prefer understated elegance.
- Glitter red holiday nails
-
This sparkly burgundy shade is a flawless transition from fall to winter. Rich, deep, and glamorous — it’s a versatile pick for holiday dinners and New Year’s parties.
- Snow Holiday Nails
-
Achieve a dreamy, wintry look with snowy marble nails. This design combines clear, white, and sparkly silver gel polish for a low-maintenance, chic finish.
- Holiday Light Nails
-
NailArtByJen takes the cat eye nail trend to the next level with Christmas lights! The subtle metallic effect paired with festive detailing is pure holiday magic.
- Forest holiday nails
-
Nothing says winter wonderland like forest green polish with a glittery finish. Vivianmariew’s take is earthy, festive, and oh-so-sparkly.
- Holiday Gift Nails
-
A chic twist on French tips, this design features red tips adorned with white glitter bows, giving a sweet and festive touch to classic elegance.
- Deep red holiday nails
-
For a bold, modern look, try red or burgundy nails outlined in silver glitter. This geometric touch adds drama and sparkle to your holiday manicure.