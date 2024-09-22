Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
12 Pairs Of Halloween Earrings From Etsy, Target & More

Beatrice Graubart

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to start thinking about how to add a festive flair to your wardrobe. Sure, Halloween costumes are fun, but why stop there when you can also accessorize? Whether you’re planning to go all-out with an elaborate costume or prefer to keep things subtle, there’s no better time to add a playful, festive flair to your wardrobe — so why not do it with some Halloween earrings?

Accessories are the perfect way to showcase your Halloween spirit without going overboard. Whether you’re going for a chic, understated look for class or gearing up for a night of ghostly fun, the right jewelry can add that extra bit of seasonal magic. Halloween earrings, in particular, offer the perfect balance of spooky, cute, and creepy, allowing you to embrace the season in style. From bejeweled pumpkins to gleaming skeletons, there’s a pair out there for every type of Halloween enthusiast.

This year, I’ve done the hard work for you and hunted down some of the most bewitching and playful Halloween earrings on the market from Etsy, Target, Urban Outfitters, and more. From glittery pumpkins to spooky ghosts, there’s a little something for everyone. You’re bound to find a winner in this spooktacular selection!

BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings ($42)
BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings
BaubleBar

Boo-tifully crafted, these ghost earrings are a must-have! Made from silver-plated brass with black bead detailing and iridescent glass stones, these shimmering little spirits are perfect for adding an elegant yet spooky touch to any Halloween look.

See on Revolve
J. Crew Factory Skeleton Statement Earrings ($17)
J. Crew Factory Skeleton Statement Earrings
J. Crew Factory

These skeletons don’t just hang — they dance! With every move, these bright and stunning earrings will bring your outfit to life. They are a whimsical, festive choice, making them an ideal pick for anyone wanting to go full skeleton chic this Halloween.

See on J. Crew Factory
Canvas Style Witch Stockings & Shoes ($34)
Canvas Style Witch Stockings & Shoes
Canvas Style

Step into the spirit of Halloween with these bewitching earrings. Shaped like witch stockings and shoes, these enamel accessories feature a palette of green, black, and purple set on worn gold-plated metal. They’re playful, quirky, and perfect for any spellcaster’s ensemble!

See on Canvas Style
Twine and Love Candy Corn Beaded Earrings ($22)
Twine and Love Candy Corn Beaded Earrings
Twine and Love

If you’re a fan of Halloween’s favorite sugary treat, these beaded candy corn earrings are for you. Meticulously handcrafted, they offer an elegant sparkle while remaining lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. These earrings are the perfect festive accent for a sweetly spooky outfit.

See on Twine and Love
Mud Pie Trick or Treat Beaded Earrings ($21)
Mud Pie Trick or Treat Beaded Earrings
Mud Pie

Why choose between trick or treat when you can have both? With this festive beaded design, you’ve got an ideal pair of earrings for the ultimate Halloween fan.

See on Mud Pie
CustomJewelryStoreUS Ghost Drop Earrings ($17)
CustomJewelryStoreUS Ghost Drop Earrings
CustomJewelryStoreUS

Looking for a classic, minimalist vibe this spooky season? These sterling silver ghost earrings are both chic and spectral. Available in silver or gold plating, they’re perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your haunted look.

See on Etsy
ZeffirStore Skeleton Earrings ($19)
ZeffirStore Skeleton Earrings
ZeffirStore

These skeletons are the touch of mystical charm that will make your costume unforgettable. The design makes it appear as if skeletons are hanging from your earlobes — talk about spooky chic! Whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual, these earrings are versatile enough to wear all season long.

See on Etsy
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Paranormal Activity Earrings ($13)
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Paranormal Activity Earrings
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar

Three’s a charm with these playful earrings! Featuring a trio of hanging ghost figures — a happy witch, a spooky jack-o-lantern, and a crazed Halloween shopper — these earrings bring the fun side of Halloween to life. The bright enamel adds a punch of color to any Halloween ensemble.

See on Target
Francesca’s Nettie Seedbead Pumpkin Earrings ($21)
Francesca’s Nettie Seedbead Pumpkin Earrings
Francesca\’s

Nothing says fall quite like pumpkins, and these beaded pumpkin earrings are the cutest way to acknowledge the season. Adorably crafted and lightweight, they’ll be your go-to for pumpkin-patch visits or Halloween parties.

See on Francesca’s
Urban Outfitters Statement Spider Earring ($20)
Urban Outfitters Statement Spider Earring
Urban Outfitters

If you’re feeling daring, these creepy crawly spider earrings will send shivers down your spine! The polished metal design features a metallic pearl accent, making them look real enough to spook anyone who catches a glimpse. Talk about a statement piece!

See on Urban Outfitters
NecklaceDreamWorld Spider Web Earrings ($24)
NecklaceDreamWorld Spider Web Earrings
NecklaceDreamWorld

These eerie spider web earrings take spooky to the next level. It looks like a spider is climbing up the web — right onto your earlobes! Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, these delicate drop earrings add an elegant yet creepy touch to your Halloween getup.

See on Etsy
Little Rooms Grave Studs ($26)
Little Rooms Grave Studs
Little Rooms

Embrace your dark side with these subtle yet statement-making gravestone stud earrings. Inscribed with “SEE YA,” they’re perfect for those who prefer a more understated Halloween accessory. Available in rhodium-plated or 18k gold-plated brass, these studs are both spooky and chic.

See on Little Rooms
Beatrice is a National Writer for the style section at Her Campus Media. She writes articles about all things fashion, beauty, and decor. Originally from Houston, Texas, Beatrice currently lives in Washington D.C., where she is studying Psychology and Journalism at Georgetown University. She joined the National Writers Program as a first step in her pursuit of a career in media and journalism. In her free time, Beatrice loves to host epic game nights, explore charming bookstores, and watch the most outlandish reality TV shows. The more drama, the better! She can often be found with scissors and a glue gun, transforming old clothes into unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. More than anything, Beatrice loves to travel and has taken trips all over the world, immersing herself in different cultures and styles to draw inspiration from. She just returned to the U.S. after living in Madrid for five months, and it is her dream to return to Europe and live in another new city. At an early age, Beatrice was introduced to the fashion world because her mom worked in the industry. She would often give her fabrics and trims to play with as a child, sparking her lifelong passion for fashion and beauty. She is always looking for new ways to showcase her creativity and express her love for fashion.