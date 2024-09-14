These Halloween Crocs & Jibbitz Will Seriously Spookify Your Look

Move over, pumpkin spice latte: There’s a new top accessory kicking things up a notch this fall. Whether you love ‘em or love to hate ‘em, Crocs are the ultimate trick and treat for your feet this spooky season. With endless Halloween Crocs, themed Jibbitz, and comfy designs, Crocs have managed to haunt their way into our wardrobes, one squishy step at a time.
If Crocs aren’t a staple in your wardrobe yet, you can at least reconsider that for Halloween. Think of them as the unsung heroes of spooky season, ready to save your feet when the night’s festivities start taking a toll. Whether you’re out trick-or-treating, partying in a packed sorority house, or rewatching Wednesday from the comfort of your couch, Crocs have your back (and your feet)!
And, let’s be honest. If your Halloween costume calls for platform heels or boots that look amazing but feel like a curse after an hour (seriously, how does Sabrina Carpenter do it???), Crocs might become your saving grace. Plus, with all the spooky-themed Jibbitz out there, you can totally keep the Halloween vibes going without sacrificing comfort. We all love a good sweet treat, so read on for 10 Halloween Crocs and Jibbitz that you can give your feet this spooky season.
- Wednesday Nevermore Classic Clog, $70
Wednesday Addams herself probably wouldn’t be caught dead wearing Crocs (or caught dead, as a matter of fact), but you can at least incorporate her edgy, brooding vibes into your footwear. With their themed Jibbitz and Nevermore Academy-inspired stripes, these shoes will make you feel like you’re one of her classmates yourself!
- Classic Disney Hocus Pocus Clog, $60
Who doesn’t love a little Halloween magic? This pair is a spooky twist on the shoe’s original clog. Dusted with fairy magic (glitter treatment) and Hocus Pocus-inspired Jibbitz, these Crocs are a special brew all on their own.
- Disney Mickey Halloween 5 Pack Jibbitz, $20
Who doesn’t love Mickey? Add a pinch of Disney magic to your Crocs with these spooky Jibbitz.
- Hershey’s Candy 5 Pack Jibbitz, $20
These Jibbitz are quite literally a sweet treat for your feet. They say you are what you eat, so why not keep things short and sweet with these tasty Jibbitz? I wouldn’t recommend actually eating them, though.
- Classic Clog, $50
You can never go wrong with a classic. Coming in 34 other colors, there’s a pair of classic Crocs for everyone! This vibrant orange pair has all of the autumnal spookiness that your closet might be looking for.
- Glow In The Dark Skeleton Jibbitz, $5
It may just look like a skeleton upon first glance, but this Jibbitz glows in the dark! It’s the perfect way to add some subtle, spooky charm to anything in your Crocs collection.
- Spider-Man Venom Jibbitz, $5
As a Marvel fan, this is a Jibbitz I would add to my shopping cart. Venom is probably the embodiment of Halloween within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so why not incorporate him into your choice of spooky footwear?
- Stomp Metallic Loafer, $80
Now this is a pair of Crocs I might actually be down to wear. Unlike actual loafers that can become painful after hours of walking, these are a comfier alternative. With their shiny metallic finish and chunky platform soles, these Crocs are the perfect pair for closeted Crocs lovers. We know you’re there.
- Glow In The Dark Trick R Treat 5 Pack Jibbitz, $15
They’re sweet like the other candy Jibbitz, but they glow in the dark! You can add them to any pair of Crocs if your footwear is in need of a pop of colorful sweetness.
- A Nightmare on Elm Street All Terrain Clog, $75
If Crocs didn’t give you nightmares before, this particular pair certainly will. Featuring a rugged lug outsole and an adjustable strap, these themed shoes are actually suitable for any kind of terrain. So yes, they’re always in Sport Mode. If you’re running away from a slasher yourself, these shoes will (hopefully) guarantee you a speedy advantage.